General Hospital star John J. York opens up about cancer diagnosis

General Hospital is having a tough year.

John J. York revealed he would be taking a break from the ABC soap and the role of Mac earlier this month.

He didn’t initially reveal why but promised to let everyone know in the coming days.

The soap star made good on his promise with a video he shared on X, revealing he was battling cancer.

This year, he has received chemo treatments while shooting scenes at General Hospital. Mac hasn’t been on-screen a lot, but enough that it shocked viewers to learn about his diagnosis.

Now, he’s just waiting on a bone marrow donor.

Hey gang, here’s the update, Check out @bethematch if you want to support https://t.co/AxA8xTbDcq pic.twitter.com/ZBinOwIrpd — John J York (@JohnJYork) September 13, 2023

John J. York opens up about how his wife learned he had cancer

In an interview with PEOPLE, John J. York opened up about his diagnosis and how his wife discovered he had cancer.

The General Hospital star has been under a doctor’s care for most of his life due to having Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis. The tests and many doctor appointments were routine for him, and most were normal until they weren’t.

John found out about his cancer diagnosis on December 9, 2022. That day, his wife also received the news while on a conference call with him and the doctor.

He told the publication, “She was a mess. [The doctor] was explaining all these different things and cells and all different levels and words that had, you know, 25 letters in them. And I didn’t understand. And Vicki finally came out and said, ‘Does John have cancer?’ And he said, ‘Yes.’ And I’m sitting there, I’m really just like a fly on the wall, listening to him talk to Vicki because she was the one asking all the questions.”

From there, a treatment plan was put into place. John admitted that he felt fine, so the news was a shock.

General Hospital costars step up for John J. York

After John J. York made his video about needing a donor and discussing Be The Match, some friends stepped up to show their support.

Jon Lindstrom (Kevin Collins and Ryna Chamberlin) made his own video pleading with followers to sign up to be a match or donate to help further the cause.

My dear friend @JohnJYork and many other folks could use our help. Please go to @bethematch and do or give whatever you can. Thank you! https://t.co/RvCQoYnuaP pic.twitter.com/HeWAsUCLN3 — Jon Lindstrom (@thejonlindstrom) September 15, 2023

Kristina Wagner, who plays John’s on-screen wife, Felicia, also shared a message of support.

Keeping @JohnJYork in my thoughts today. He was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndromes And multiple smoldering myeloma. He needs a donor. To help him go to https://t.co/DzBP6oC3iq Love to you my dear friend. 🩷 pic.twitter.com/DlefuDIuhw — Kristina Wagner (@KristinaWagnr) September 18, 2023

Once John receives a match and does the procedure, he must take time off from General Hospital. He hinted they are close to finding a match while speaking with PEOPLE.

We’re rooting for you, John!

