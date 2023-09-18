General Hospital tragedies: The ABC soap continues to mourn loss

It’s been a very tough 12 months for the cast and crew of ABC’s General Hospital.

Things kicked off last December, and since then, they have lost some talent that cannot be replaced.

The cast and crew mourn the latest loss with the passing of Billy Miller at 43.

As tributes continue to pour in for Billy, it’s hard not to recognize the amount of tragedy that has hit the ABC soap.

It’s been a tough year for those who knew and loved the ones who lost their lives, especially those who worked with them closely.

Here’s who General Hospital lost over the last year.

Sonya Eddy

Sonya Eddy passed away unexpectedly in December.

She reportedly suffered complications after surgery, and her passing left her General Hospital costars mourning such a substantial loss.

The writers wrote a beautiful tribute for the late actress, whom they had not planned to have to write out. Sonya’s character Epiphany was starting a relationship with Marshall (Robert Gossett), and then she was gone.

In writing her out, they promoted Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) to head nurse.

N’Neka Garland

N’Neka Garland passed away in March 2023 at the age of 49.

She was an award-winning producer loved by many cast and crew members.

Her loss left a hole on set, and many actors paid tribute to N’Neka following her passing.

However, a piece of her life is living on in General Hospital today. Curtis’ (Donnell Turner) bartender Neka was named after her and will continue to be a memory of her on set.

Jacklyn Zeman

Jacklyn Zeman passed away in May, just weeks after shooting some scenes on the hit ABC soap.

News of her passing came via her daughters and shocked the daytime community. She had battled cancer, but it was very brief.

Everyone who knew and loved her was devastated, especially her on-screen daughter, Laura Wright (Carly), and granddaughter, Joss (Eden McCoy).

The ABC soap has yet to announce her death on General Hospital. They have Bobbie Spencer off-camera, being mentioned briefly here and there. She went on a mission to learn more about who killed her brother, Luke (Anthony Geary).

Billy Miller

News of Billy Miller’s passing has rocked the daytime community. He should be celebrating his 44th birthday, but instead, his friends and former costars are mourning his life.

Billy was brought to Port Charles as NuJason to replace Steve Burton, who vacated the role. When Steve decided to return in 2017, Billy was given the part of Drew Cain, Jason’s unknown twin.

After leaving GH, he tried some other TV roles, but nothing that could compare to his daytime artistry. Cameron Mathison is now playing the role of Drew.

It’s been a tough year for the cast and crew of General Hospital, with the loss of many of their own.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.