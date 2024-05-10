General Hospital spoilers for next week: Brook Lynn and Chase’s wedding takes over

General Hospital spoilers for next week tease that the drama is amping up as May sweeps hit the midway point.

Pikeman remains front and center as Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) downward spiral continues.

The people of Port Charles are all tangled in a web with connections to either Pikeman or Sonny. As the case offers more twists and turns, things are more upside down than ever.

Couples are forming and breaking up, leading to interesting revelations about who was built to stand the test of time.

Sweeps bring chaos and usually a death or two. A wedding is on the horizon, which could easily correlate with the loss of Gregory (Gregory Harrison).

Here’s what’s happening next week on General Hospital.

The ChaLynn wedding begins

After months of planning and weeks of hearing about it, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) will tie the knot.

It seems to go off without a hitch for the couple, but the guests may have plenty of issues to keep viewers entertained.

The worry mounts for Gregory as he struggles at the wedding. Finn (Michael Easton) will be distracted as he worries about his dad, which is worsening things.

Friday’s General Hospital confirmed that Natalia (Eva LaRue) is Sonny’s date for the wedding. When they show up arm in arm, what will Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) and Kristina (Kate Mansi) have to say about it?

Spoilers tease that Kristina may end up disappointed after spending so much time defending her father. What will Sonny do while at the wedding that could compromise their relationship?

Everyone who is anyone will be at the ChaLynn wedding, and that adds complications.

What other drama will happen at the wedding as May sweeps hits the halfway point?

More General Hospital spoilers

While the wedding will be the main event, some other things will happen alongside it.

After Carly (Laura Wright) visited Jack (Charles Mesure) in prison, she opened up a can of worms that has compromised everything. That will return to haunt her next week when Anna (Finola Hughes) gives her a stern warning. She may think she is helping Jason (Steve Burton), but that’s far from the truth.

Joss (Eden McCoy) and Dex (Evan Hofer) are dancing around their feelings, but the longer they stay apart, the more options become available for both of them. Could Joss meet someone at the ChaLynn wedding who is better suited for her?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.