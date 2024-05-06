General Hospital spoilers: Carly makes a move, Anna is shocked, and more

General Hospital spoilers tease that Pikeman will be front and center this week.

May sweeps have started a little slow, but things will pick up with some surprises and dangerous moves.

Pikeman has been a mystery for months, and it seems the investigation is ramping up.

However, there will be some snags this week as one unauthorized person decides to take matters into their own hands.

There are also surprises in store; not all are good.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Anna thinks Brennan is the key

After a conversation with Jason (Steve Burton) last week, Anna (Finola Hughes) is determined to figure out who is running Pikeman.

She knows Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is up to something, but she has no idea of the extent of his involvement.

The General Hospital preview video shows the box of files on Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure). Anna already knows his connections were to the WSB, but does she think he could be the head of Pikeman?

Speaking of Anna, she will get a surprise no one saw coming. Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) will return his badge with his resignation letter.

His connection to Sonny (Maurice Benard) has weighed heavily on his mind, and he doesn’t want any part in taking his father down.

Will Anna accept his resignation, or will Dante change his mind?

Carly makes an unsanctioned move

After Carly (Laura Wright) overhears a conversation between Jason and John “Jagger” Cates (Adam Harrington), she gets an idea.

And once Carly has something in her head, there’s no changing her mind.

Jack will find himself a popular man this week. Carly takes a trip to Pentonville to visit the man who initially attempted to win her over.

He appears to have a soft spot for the blonde, and she wants to use it to her advantage.

General Hospital spoilers teased that Carly would take matters into her own hands, which is exactly what happens.

She may find herself in over her head in an attempt to help Jason out of his situation with the FBI. Little does she know he is where he is because of his unwavering obligation to protect her.

This little excursion spells danger for the determined blonde.

Will Carly gain information from Jack? Will Anna get any closer to learning about Valentin’s involvement with Pikeman?

Be sure to tune in daily to see what happens.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.