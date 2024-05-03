General Hospital spoilers for next week: Natalia and Sonny get close, Ava rages, and Carly looks for answers

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease that more trouble is brewing.

May sweeps are in full swing, with many storylines getting movement.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and his vulnerability have been a hot topic, and with Ava (Maura West) being in the perfect place to be blamed for the medication issue, it seems that’s where things are headed.

The ChaLynn wedding is on the horizon, and there will likely be hiccups for Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard). After all, marital bliss isn’t exactly a thing in the soap world.

There are also growing concerns about Kristina (Kate Mansi) and her attachment to TJ (Tajh Bellow) and Molly’s (Kristen Vaganos) baby.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Sonny leans on Natalia

Natalia (Eva LaRue) has made waves since she arrived in Port Charles.

While she’s mostly gotten off on the wrong foot with the people she’s encountered, Sonny is a different story.

The two seem to understand one another, which leads to some consoling next week on General Hospital.

She isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but when she gets an invitation from Sonny, will she accept?

We suspect she will be his plus one for the ChaLynn wedding, which will begin mid-month.

Ava loses her grip on Sonny

Ava wasn’t happy that Carly was on to Sonny and his erratic behavior being linked to his medication.

She isn’t the one to blame, though.

Next week, she will do her best to determine who has been messing with Sonny’s medication dosage. How close will Ava get to learning Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is the one wreaking havoc on Sonny’s life?

There is also some anger about Sonny’s connection to Natalia. Ava has worked to get into Sonny’s good graces and be the one he trusts, but he isn’t returning the favor, which has her fit to be tied.

Carly seeks answers

Carly will take matters into her own hands to look for answers on Pikeman.

She has no idea that Jason’s (Steve Burton) time away and work with the FBI has been to save her.

Jagger “John” Cates (Adam Harrington) is holding the blonde over Jason’s head, and he will do whatever it takes to ensure she remains a free woman.

Next week, he’ll spill the beans to Anna (Finola Hughes) about his deal with Agent Cates. Several pieces of the puzzle are still missing, but this information puts things into perspective for Anna. And speaking of Jason coming clean, it seems his truth will also impact Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) decision about what to do with Danny (Asher Antonyzyn).

Will Carly find out anything? Is she walking a fine line with danger?

