Is Kate Mansi pregnant? Here’s what we know about the General Hospital actress

General Hospital is going full steam ahead with the surrogate storyline for the Davis girls.

And while it may be fictional to those of us watching, the storyline hits home for Kate Mansi, who was chosen when Kristina was recast.

Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ (Tajh Bellow) wanted to have a baby, but unfortunately, due to Endometriosis, Molly was unable to get pregnant and carry the baby.

And after one surrogate fell pregnant and suffered a miscarriage, Kristina offered to carry her niece/nephew.

After a recent show featuring Kristina and Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) spending time together, viewers wondered whether Kate Mansi was pregnant in real life, too.

So, are both Kristina and her portrayer, Kate Mansi, pregnant?

Kate Mansi opens up about Endometriosis

Last month, Kate Mansi was honest about her personal journey to motherhood.

March was Endometriosis Awareness Month, and Kate kicked it off with a vulnerable post.

She wrote, in part, “When I was diagnosed with endo back in 2015 I was told to freeze my eggs but was too afraid it would hit my mind/body/spirit too hard with the hormones. If i’m honest, I was sure I’d get fat, lose control my skin and have depression/anxiety through the roof. So I put it off. For YEARS. Until a few yrs ago when I knew my marriage was over – and this was clearly top priority.”

Kate shared videos alongside her post that show moments she went through while in the thick of things.

Being a mother is something the daytime star wants, and she took the steps needed so that things are in place when she is ready for the process.

Is Kate Mansi pregnant?

While Kate Mansi may have looked pregnant in the Kristina wardrobe she was in an earlier episode, it doesn’t appear the actress is expecting a baby in real life.

She and her husband, Blake Levin, split. Since then, there hasn’t been much about her personal life out there. If she were dating someone, it would have been leaked — right?

It seems that Kate threw herself into work, and since General Hospital is the new place she calls home, she enjoys hanging out with her colleagues and having fun in life.

Kate may not be expecting yet, but she is doing a fantastic job at playing the role of Kristina as the character navigates being a surrogate and carrying her niece and nephew.

