Kamar de los Reyes dead at 56 — One Life to Live costars pay tribute

The soap world suffered another loss earlier this week.

Kamar de los Reyes, who played Antonio Vega on the now-defunct ABC soap One Life to Live, passed away on Sunday, December 24.

He is survived by his wife, Sherri Saum (Keri Reynolds on One Life to Live), his son, Caylen, from a previous relationship, and twins, John and Michael, whom he shared with his wife. He also leaves behind his mother, Matilda, his father, Walfredo, two brothers, and two sisters.

According to Entertainment Weekly, his death comes following a brief battle with cancer, though details surrounding that have not been revealed.

While he is best known in the soap world as Antonio Vega, a character he played for over a decade, Kamar also held a recurring role on the CW’s All American as Coach Montes.

As the news of his passing travels through the soap world, several former costars are paying tribute to him.

Soap stars pay tribute to Kamar de los Reyes

Even though One Life to Live has been off the airwaves for over a decade, fans still remember Llanview and all of the characters from the fictional town.

Kamar de los Reyes was a heartthrob when he joined the ABC soap in 1995 as Antonio Vega. He was a cop in Llanview, and he and his brother Cristian (David Fumero) had a complicated up-and-down relationship.

Behind the scenes, it was all love, though.

David Fumero paid tribute to his on-screen brother, whom he was close to off-screen.

Melissa Fumero (Adriana Cramer on One Life to Live) also paid tribute to Kamar, writing, in part, “You took me to my first work event. It was a Latino event. From the very beginning you instilled in me the importance to show up for the community. To show up for your people. This goodbye is too hard. “

Daytime star Greg Vaughan (Eric on Days of our Lives) shared a touching tribute to his long-time friend, writing, in part, “even though we were on different coasts & soap operas, he welcomed me with open arms & a smile that made everyone feel his love!! When either of us were in the same city we made time together!”

I’m so sad to hear the news of my friend @delosreyeskamar 💔🙏🏻 My thoughts & prayers are with his family, loved ones! Kamar & I shared so many good memories … even though we were on different coasts & soap operas, he welcomed me with open arms & a smile that made everyone feel… pic.twitter.com/3lLjTwWWry — Greg Vaughan (@greg_vaughan) December 26, 2023

Soap world plagued with tragedy in 2023

It’s been a rough year for the soap world.

There were many losses, with Kamar de los Reyes’ passing, the latest in a long line of soap stars gone too soon.

Billy Miller tragically passed away earlier this year. His death shocked the daytime community, especially his former The Young and the Restless costars.

General Hospital’s Jacklyn Zeman (Bobbie Spencer) passed away in May after a brief battle with cancer.

As 2023 ends, soap fans will continue to remember those lost this year.