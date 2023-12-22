General Hospital’s tribute to Bobbie Spencer showcases all the love for Jacklyn Zeman

General Hospital viewers will finally have a chance to mourn the loss of Jacklyn Zeman and her alter ego, Bobbie Spencer.

Jackie passed away in May after a brief battle with cancer. The loss stunned her costars, friends, and, of course, her legions of loyal fans.

There was hope her death would be addressed on-screen. However, due to the Writers Strike, it was put on hold so that the scribes didn’t get anything wrong and Bobbie’s death and celebration of life in Port Charles would be done right.

A date for the episodes has been set, and the General Hospital actors showed up to say goodbye to their costar’s alter ego in an extraordinary way.

Bobbie has been in Amsterdam for months trying to deal with Luke’s (Anthony Geary) affairs. Tracy (Jane Elliot) recently returned from there, and the news of Bobbie’s death will be delivered shortly after the new year.

When will Bobbie Spencer’s memorial air?

According to PEOPLE, the news about Bobbie Spencer’s death will come during the week of New Year’s Day.

Her General Hospital memorial will occur on Wednesday, January 10, and Thursday, January 11.

Plenty of surprises are in store for viewers, including the return of Ryan Carnes as Lucas Spencer.

Familiar Port Charles faces who will be prominently featured in the two episodes include Carly (Laura Wright), Felicia (Kristina Wagner), Anna (Finola Hughes), Lucy (Lynn Herring, who was close to Jackie off-screen, too), Maxie (Kirsten Storms), Scotty (Kin Shriner), Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), and Laura (Genie Francis).

Jacklyn Zeman as Bobbie Spencer

Jacklyn Zeman joined General Hospital in 1977. She held the role of Barbara Jean Spencer, Bobbie for short, for 45 years before her tragic passing.

She was a part of some very memorable storylines over the years. Still, one that immediately comes to mind for most people is Bobbie and Tony (Brad Maule) donating BJ’s heart to Maxie when she needed a transplant badly. Felicia and Frisco (Jack Wagner) were given a second chance with their daughter because their dear friends had lost theirs.

There was also the revelation that Carly was her daughter. And when Carly came to town, she came to destroy Bobbie and the life she built.

Bobbie was also a huge part of the Nurses’ Balls of the past. She was a fixture on the show for over four decades, and her presence has been missed both on and off-screen.

