General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling — Everything we know about the primetime special

General Hospital has a lot to celebrate.

The ABC soap is the last one to remain on-air, as those before it on the network have all been canceled.

It’s been 60 years since its inception, and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon, especially if the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards were any indication.

General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling will air during a primetime slot in just a few weeks.

There is a lot to cover regarding 60 years of soapy goodness, and with the help of stars past and present, it will be a must-watch for every GH fan.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming General Hospital 60th anniversary special.

When will General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling air?

The ABC network will air General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling on Thursday, January 4.

It’s a primetime special and will be available on Hulu the following day.

There are set to be appearances by fan-favorite past and present actors, bloopers, behind-the-scenes footage, and more.

Who will appear on General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling?

General Hospital has been home to many actors over the years. Some have come and gone, while others have remained in their roles for decades.

A few big names were part of General Hospital. John Stamos was on as Blackie, Elizabeth Taylor was the original Helena Cassadine, Demi Moore as Jackie Templeton, James Franco as the original Franco, and so many more.

Appearing in the special will be Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos), Jane Elliot (Tracy Quartermaine), Genie Francis (Laura Collins), Kelly Monaco (Sam McCall), Finola Hughes (Anna and Alex Devane), and Laura Wright (Carly Spencer).

Faces from the past include the likes of Rick Springfield (Noah Drake) and Emma Samms (Holly Sutton). Amber Tamblyn (Emily Quartermaine) will also be a part of the special.

And what would it be without some celebrities who have guest-starred on the show? Expect Dancing with the Stars hunk Val Chmerkovskiy to be seen as well as Stephen A Smith (Brick).

During the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards, Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth Webber) gave a tribute to the soap, celebrating 60 years. She talked about it being a multi-generational thing, with grandparents passing it on to their children and grandchildren, which has been true for some General Hospital viewers.

There’s likely to be more surprise guests and tributes to the actors lost. It was a particularly hard year for the General Hospital family with the loss of Sonya Eddy (Epiphany Johnson), Jacklyn Zeman (Bobbie Spencer), Nneka Garland (producer), Billy Miller (Drew Cain), and Tyler Christopher (Nikolas Cassadine).

General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling airs Thursday, January 4, on ABC.