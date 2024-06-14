General Hospital spoilers for next week: Sam rages, Drew is questioned, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease more twists and turns.

Things in Port Charles have been turned upside down, and the fallout of May sweeps continues to rock the town.

Big storylines are looming, with rumors about two actors leaving the show. With the way Ava (Maura West) is being written and Finn (Michael Easton) thrown into alcoholism, we bet at least one of them is out the door.

There is still Sonny (Maurice Benard) to deal with, too. His actions have caused a big rift in his family, and he may be unable to bounce back from it.

With relationships ending and new ones forming, the shakeup in Port Charles should be one for the books this summer.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Sam is angry

Sam (Kelly Monaco) wants to know what John “Jagger” Cates (Adam Harrington) is up to, and next week, she rages.

Spoilers hint that by the end of the week, Sam will be on the warpath. What has her seeing red?

We suspect she may know that Jason (Steve Burton) disappeared to protect Carly (Laura Wright). Their friendship hasn’t wavered, and he would do anything to protect her, including walking away from his children.

Drew helps Nina but catches heat

The storyline about Drew (Cameron Mathison) running for political office is weird, but his love/hate relationship with Nina (Cynthia Watros) is even more bizarre.

General Hospital spoilers tease Carly confronts Drew, which has everything to do with Nina. That’s because the latter will snag an invite to Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) birthday party.

Little does anyone know Drew and Nina have been sleeping together for weeks.

Only Maxie (Kirsten Storms) knows, and she will become the person Nina confides in despite her best efforts to avoid it.

More Port Charles tidbits

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) goes to see about Finn. However, it doesn’t go as she had planned.

Mac (John J. York) is back! It’s been months since he was seen onscreen after the actor revealed he was battling cancer and receiving treatment. Earlier this year, he revealed he was filming again, and it seems he returns to Port Charles next week.

Natalia (Eva LaRue) and Sonny continue to bond, much to Ava’s dismay. What will these two be up to next week?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.