General Hospital spoilers: Will Kristina pay for her recklessness?

General Hospital spoilers tease a tense week ahead.

Kristina (Kate Mansi) has been spiraling since she lost the baby girl she was carrying for Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ (Tajh Bellow).

Her fixation with Ava (Maura West) took a turn last week when she decided to cut the brakes on her car.

However, she didn’t consider that the blonde vixen may not be the only one driving the car.

When Ric (Rick Hearst) got behind the wheel and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) hopped in the passenger seat, Kristina’s plan went awry and could have ended much worse.

Will Kristina finally be made to pay for her bad decisions?

Lucky confronts Kristina

After talking with Kristina about moving on from her hatred for Ava, Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) is beyond upset with her.

Things were just getting started between Elizabeth and Lucky as they planned to spend time together away from Port Charles.

The General Hospital preview video highlights Lucky confronting Kristina in the chapel.

Lucky tells Kristina she “went too far” and needs to “pay for it.”

Ava knows what happened

It’s been a while since Ava had the upper hand in anything.

However, she learned that her brake lines had been cut last week.

When she pieces things together, and Ric remembers seeing Kristina at the crash site, what will the two come up with?

Ava desperately needs money. Will she turn to Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and demand that she help her with money to keep her daughter’s actions quiet?

A scene in the preview highlights Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) telling a teary-eyed Alexis it is time to take “drastic measures.”

More Port Charles spoilers

As if Sonny (Maurice Benard) needs one more crisis, he confronts Natalia (Eva LaRue). He wants to know her connection to Sidwell (Carlo Rota), and we anticipate he won’t like the answer.

The two were married and share two children. Marco (Adrian Anchondo) is their son, and his arrival in Port Charles isn’t without an agenda.

Adding the Kristina issue to his plate will only stress him out more. With his health issues, her latest stunt could prove dangerous for Sonny.

How will Kristina’s actions affect her loved ones? After all, she nearly killed her sister’s father in an act of revenge against Ava.

Will Kristina pay for her actions, or will they be swept under the rug?

Be sure to tune in all week so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.