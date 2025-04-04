General Hospital spoilers for next week: Ava pieces things together, Jason intervenes, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease that more secrets and lies take over Port Charles.

So many things are happening in the small town that it is hard to see where May sweeps are headed.

However, one bad decision has led to serious outcomes for two unsuspecting people, which may come to light sooner than expected.

Relationships and familial connections are being kept a secret, and with the Nurses Ball being planned, we suspect big things are coming in the next few weeks.

The tides are changing in Port Charles, and the drama is amping up.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Ava gets the upper hand

After an accident that almost killed Ric (Rick Hearst) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), Ava (Maura West) learns some valuable information.

Friday’s episode highlighted Ava learning the brakes had been cut—that, coupled with Ric remembering seeing Kristina (Kate Mansi) at the crash site, gives the blonde vixen the upper hand.

Next week, Ava will use the information to her advantage. Will it be to get the money she so desperately needs? Something tells us it’s Sonny (Maurice Benard) or Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) she has a conversation with.

Speaking of Kristina, expect Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) to give her an earful about her reckless actions that could have killed Elizabeth.

Nurses Ball prep gets underway

Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) is moving mountains to ensure the Nurses Ball is the best it can be.

Sidwell (Carlo Rota) is entirely financing the event, which doesn’t please some Port Charles residents.

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) has been given the duties of recruiting people, and with Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) on board, we foresee several others signing up.

More Port Charles tidbits

Jason (Steve Burton) is grappling with Carly’s (Laura Wright) newfound independence. When he intervenes on her behalf, will she be thankful?

Meanwhile, he finds time to bond with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson). She has been growing close to Danny (Asher Antonyzyn), too.

Natalia (Eva LaRue) tells Sonny a secret, but will it be that Sidwell is her ex-husband and the father of her children, or something completely different?

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) finds something that rattles her. Is it about who Drew really is, or something more?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.