General Hospital spoilers: Valentin finds Nina, Carly and Jason vanish

Jason and Carly disappear after a limo explodes on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers reveal the week ahead is a big one for the ABC soap.

The cliffhanger Friday episode left lives hanging in the balance, and as everything began to unravel, an explosion rocked Port Charles.

There are so many questions about the week ahead, so let’s talk about what to expect.

Jason and Carly vanish after an explosion

For weeks, General Hospital viewers knew something was going down at the Jarly wedding. The five families weren’t thrilled with what was happening with the Corinthos organization. They decided to take matters into their own hands, except for Ms. Wu (Lydia Look), who appears to have given Jason (Steve Burton) a heads up.

As they left the church and headed to the reception to greet their guests, a limo exploded at the church where Jason and Carly (Laura Wright) got married. This caused speculation about whether Laura would be leaving General Hospital, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

When Jason and Carly don’t show up at the reception and go missing, will everyone fear the worst?

Nina has to reconcile her decisions

Things have crumbled in Nixon Falls. The truth about “Mike” (Maurice Benard) is out, and now Nina (Cynthia Watros) has to deal with the fallout of everything she has said and done over the last several months.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes) make it to Nixon Falls this week. He knew something was off when Nina called him, and now, they are about to learn that Peter (Wes Ramsey) is very much alive. That will lead to her having to explain what blackmail he was using against her.

Aside from both Jax (Ingo Rademacher) and Valentin knowing the truth, Nina’s relationship with Phyllis (Joyce Guy) will also take a huge hit. There is so much wrong with what Nina did and who she lied to, but will she be able to get forgiveness?

Amends will have to be made, especially where Sonny and his family are concerned. He remembers everything, including Nina keeping who he was a secret for months. Carly moved on and married Jason, he missed time with his children, and the business is a mess because of the decisions made.

Will Carly and Jason pop up alive? Will Valentin and Anna be able to find Peter?

Be sure to tune in all week so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.