General Hospital spoilers for next week: Nina’s reconciliation and Trina vs Esme

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease there is plenty of drama still ahead.

Life-changing information was revealed this week, and some reconciliation has to occur. Where do the events of this week leave the good people of Port Charles?

Let’s explore what will play out next week as General Hospital writers work to unravel several front-burner storylines.

Nina has to answer for her choices

As she goes over the decisions she has made over the last several months, Nina (Cynthia Watros) will need to do some significant self-reflecting.

She believed she was justified in keeping “Mike” (Maurice Benard) a secret. Nina grew to love who he was in the moment, not Sonny as he was before he “died.”

Her secret was never safe, and with Peter (Wes Ramsey) and Jax (Ingo Rademacher) in the know, she took several missteps.

Surviving the Tan-O fire was the least of Nina’s worries. Peter made sure Phyllis (Joyce Guy) knew the truth about what her friend had done. He spilled the details that Nina knew who “Mike” was all along, keeping him away from his grieving family and friends.

Next week on General Hospital, Nina will face Phyllis. She will also reach out to Maxie (Kirsten Storms) when she needs someone. How that conversation goes down remains to be seen, but spoilers hint that she prepares for the worst by the end of the week.

Is Maxie gearing up for Peter’s return, or is she more concerned about what will happen when Nina’s actions are revealed?

Trina is on to Esme

The feud between Trina (Sydney Mikayla) and Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) heats up next week on General Hospital.

There is no love lost between the two teens, but when Trina finds something suspicious, you can be sure she will investigate. Something is off, and she will get close to what the truth is for Spencer’s (Nicholas Chavez) girlfriend.

As Trina moves in on what’s been happening, she will enlist her friends to help. Joss (Eden McCoy) isn’t here for Esme and the way she acts, so expect her to be on Trina’s side all the way. Cameron (William Lipton) is in a position to help, but will he come through for his friend?

So much is happening in Port Charles next week. General Hospital viewers won’t want to miss a single moment, so be sure to tune in daily to take it all in.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.