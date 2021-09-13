General Hospital spoilers: Tan-O fire, Jarly wedding, and more

Carly prepares to marry Jason on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers are teasing an intense week on the ABC soap.

Several storylines are coming to a head, and it looks like lives hang in the balance.

A fire in the Tan-O and some jilting news will spread this week, and lives will change forever.

Peter sets fire to the Tan-O

In the General Hospital preview video, someone, presumably Peter (Wes Ramsey), is seen pouring gas all over the Tan-O.

Last week, he showed up after realizing Nina (Cynthia Watros) sent him on a wild goose chase looking for Louise.

His anger was intense, and now, it looks like killing Nina is the only thing he wants. Along with spilling the gasoline all over the bar, a match is lit, and everything begins to burn.

In chairs in the middle of the room, Nina and Phyllis (Joyce Guy) are tied up and left to burn.

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) will put in a call to Maxie (Kirsten Storms). Will he spot Peter and give her a heads up? She looks a little scared when Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) asks her where she’s off to. That’s an awkward conversation as she was with Jason (Steve Burton) ahead of his engagement to Carly (Laura Wright).

Jarly wedding

As Jason gets ready to marry Carly, they have no idea what is about to happen. The truth about Sonny (Maurice Benard) is set to come out, which will leave everyone reeling.

There is also the Cyrus (Jeff Kober) threat. General Hospital viewers know that one of the five families is working with him, and they are all invited.

This wedding has been in the works for weeks, and all week long, the lead-up will be filled with suspense and OMG moments. Will Jason and Carly say their “I Dos” before the truth about Sonny comes out? It looks that way, adding complications to the already intense situation.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Meanwhile, Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) will continue to fight for her life. Portia (Brook Kerr) realized that Curtis (Donnell Turner) still has feelings for his wife in this situation. Spoilers reveal she has a secret that has to do with Trina (Sydney Mikayla).

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) isn’t up for hearing what Ned (Wally Kurth) has to say about Leo (Easton Rocket Sweda). Austin (Roger Howarth) wants to see him for further testing, but mama isn’t having any of it.

Be sure to tune in all week so not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.