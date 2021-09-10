General Hospital spoilers for next week: Jax calls Maxie, Jason and Carly’s wedding, and more

Nina could lose everything on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease more of the heightened drama is coming.

Between Nixon Falls and Port Charles, a lot is happening. Secrets, lies, and love affairs have been exposed,

What will next week bring? Let’s delve into all the juicy details.

The truth about ‘Mike’

After what has seemed like forever, someone other than Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Peter (Wes Ramsey) know that “Mike” (Maurice Benard) is Sonny Corinthos.

She has done a great job concealing his identity and building a new life with him, but now, everything could come crumbling down.

Things at the Tan-O get complicated next week on General Hospital. Nina will plead with Jax (Ingo Rademacher) to keep her secret as she becomes more concerned that her ex will blow up her entire life.

She’s not wrong, though. Jax phones Maxie (Kirsten Storms) as the wedding is happening. Will he tell her the truth about what is happening in Nixon Falls, or will he insist she come to him?

Jarly wedding

The Jarly wedding is finally happening. For weeks, General Hospital viewers have waited for September 17, and now, it is so close.

Jason (Steve Burton) and Carly (Laura Wright) both believe Sonny is dead and gone. This marriage was their solution to keeping everyone safe and running the business.

Look for Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) to be there for Jason as he prepares to marry his best friend. There are several things they are worried about, including what Cyrus (Jeff Kober) has up his sleeve.

Will these two say their vows and be legally wed before Sonny’s reveal? All signs point to yes to keep the drama at an elevated level.

Other Port Charles happenings

Meanwhile, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Harmony (Inga Cadranel) get chummy. Who would have believed this would happen? But, they will trade some stories and possibly talk over Esme (Kristen Avery Pohl) and her motives.

There will be some glimpses of Drew (Cameron Mathison), and a look at how his latest plan to escape is coming along. He is determined to get home, but he has no idea that things in Port Charles are in chaos.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) spend time hitting balls. Their relationship is hot and cold, with the writers teasing viewers with a possible pairing, changing their minds, then going back to a romantic overtone.

Be sure to tune in all next week so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.