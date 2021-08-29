Esme on General Hospital: Is she Ryan Chamberlain’s daughter?

Esme may be Ryan Chamberlain’s daughter on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital introducing Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) is no accident. While it was convenient that she is Spencer’s (Nicholas Chavez) girlfriend, it appears her connection to Port Charles may be deeper than anyone realizes.

When Spencer brought Esme to visit Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), it set the stage for the latest mystery. General Hospital fans have some ideas about Esme and her connections, but are they reading more into things?

Is Esme Ryan Chamberlain’s daughter?

Based on the interaction between Esme and Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom), viewers speculate that she may be his daughter.

Her character is darker than initially suspected. She enjoyed setting fire to Ava’s (Maura West) car and lurking around Port Charles. Esme’s obsession with the darkness and dishing out revenge runs deeper than just teaming up with her boyfriend.

When she went and talked to Ryan, the suspicions rose. Obviously, he can’t reveal anything as he can’t communicate, but she had been studying him. Esme knew all about his condition, which was shocking to Spencer and Alexis.

She set off Harmony’s (Inga Cadranel) radar. It was enough for her to warn Alexis, which means something big is happening.

What are General Hospital fans saying?

On social media, General Hospital fans have been weighing in on what they think about Esme. Many of them agree that she is likely Ryan Chamberlain’s daughter, which is an exciting turn of events.

One Twitter user wrote, “Ooh, is Esme Ryan’s daughter?? [thinking emoji]”

Another chimed in, saying, “I wonder if Esme is related or has a connection to Ryan. I believe she does have some sort of connection to him. Though Ryan may not have known that at first. It’s interesting that Harmony warned Alexis about Spencer dating Esme.”

There are also a lot of opinions about the character in general. Many of them are in favor of an Esme showdown with Trina (Sydney Mikayla) and Joss (Eden McCoy). The girls have already been aggressive with her, leading to hope that the latter may take a page from Carly’s (Laura Wright) playbook.

A lot is in store for Esme and her time in Port Charles. Her connection or fascination with Ryan Chamberlain is undeniable, and there is likely a connection there. Whether she is his daughter remains to be seen, but viewers are intrigued.

