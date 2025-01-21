General Hospital spoilers: Tracy stays quiet, Michael is awake, and more

General Hospital spoilers tease that medical emergencies are the name of the game.

As things return to normal after no new episode to begin the week, the rest are packed with can’t-miss drama.

With Michael (Chad Duell) in the hospital and getting ready to move to a burn unit somewhere better equipped, there are plenty of decisions to make.

Friday’s cliffhanger saw him wake up, and Carly (Laura Wright) was with him.

Meanwhile, there is still a search for his and Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen), which led to Tracy’s (Jane Elliot) arrest.

Here’s what’s happening this week on General Hospital.

Tracy isn’t backing down

Tracy sent Michael’s kids away and refuses to tell anyone where they are.

In the General Hospital preview video, she is at the PCPD. Anna (Finola Hughes) pleads with her to tell Jason (Steve Burton) where the kids are, but she isn’t budging.

He sided with her once, but will he put his foot down to ensure Michael gets the care he needs?

Michael utters ‘Sasha’ to Carly

Last week, Michael was awake but in pain, as Carly wanted him to make a decision.

The preview teases Michael, saying, “Sasha,” but it doesn’t show anything beyond that. He knows she is pregnant with his child, but will he be able to signal that to Carly so that she understands, or will someone else put the pieces together?

Jason was rumored to be the one to take care of Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and her baby while Michael is away, but that has yet to happen.

Spoilers revealed that Carly is thankful for Brennan (Charles Mesure), and we can assume he’s found the best of the best for Michael to get care that will leave minimal scarring.

More Port Charles tidbits

Despite Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) urging Sonny (Maurice Benard) to take Charlie’s back from Kristina (Kate Mansi), he didn’t.

Kristina is ready to reopen the bar, and in the preview video, she talks about Sonny seeing what she’s done to it.

Speaking of Sonny, his health continues to decline. Will this be what takes him out of the mob? We learned that Natalia (Eva LaRue) would get through to him this week, hopefully prompting him to seek medical care. Is she the one who will find him on the floor?

Be sure to tune in all this week to ensure no moment of the juicy drama and the Corinthos family tragedies are missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.