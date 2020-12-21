General Hospital spoilers: Tracy lays into Ned, Finn seemingly confesses, and the search for Sonny is on

General Hospital spoilers tease that Christmas may not be very merry for a few residents of Port Charles this year.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) has been missing since the footbridge collapsed with him and Julian (William deVry) on it. They both fell into the water below, but only Julian’s body has been found so far.

The drama will continue on Tuesday as Sonny’s fate hangs in the balance.

Carly and Jason team up

The General Hospital previews reveal Jason (Steve Burton) reminding Carly (Laura Wright) that they need to take one step at a time. It appears that those two may be out looking for any sign of Sonny’s whereabouts.

At the end of Monday’s show, Jason walked in and Carly knew immediately that something was wrong. There hasn’t been a definite time frame for when Sonny will pop back up, but it may be sooner rather than later.

Max Gail is slated to be returning to his role as Sonny’s dad, Mike Corbin, in his dearly departed form. Could this mean that Sonny will be near death when his dad appears?

Tracy is not happy

It looks like Ned (Wally Kurth) has made it back home and will now have to face the wrath of his mother. Tracy (Jane Elliot) knows all about her son’s indiscretion with Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) thanks to Monica (Leslie Charleson).

Speaking of Alexis, the last time she was seen, she was being arrested by Chase (Josh Swickard). Tracy’s plan took a U-turn, and now, Alexis is sitting in a jail cell.

On Tuesday’s General Hospital, Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) arrive at the PCPD. Chase tells them that he will back them whatever they decide to do about the situation with Alexis.

Finn can’t take it anymore

After his visit with his dad, Finn (Michael Easton) decides that he doesn’t want to keep any more secrets from Anna (Finola Hughes). He is seemingly about to confess exactly why he wasn’t at his dad’s wedding to Jackie (Kim Delaney).

In the previews for Tuesday’s General Hospital, he tells Anna what he has not told anyone about it.

Will Finn actually let his fiancee know that he slept with his dad’s bride the night before the wedding? What will she say about that?

According to spoilers, Jackie will be heading back to Port Charles soon. In fact, she and Robert (Tristan Rogers) will be bumping into each other this week.

Is Jackie the person that Robert will be talking to on Tuesday?

Also, Franco (Roger Howarth) and Scott (Kin Shriner) will continue to seek Liesl’s (Kathleen Gati) advice about Franco’s condition. Will she lead her friend the right way?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.