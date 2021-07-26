General Hospital spoilers: The truth about Peter is out

The truth about what happened to Peter is about to come out on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers have teased the truth about one missing person coming out, and as July wraps ups, it looks like that is exactly what happens in Port Charles this week.

What was a shove out of frustration turned into an accidental murder covered up in a panic.

Viewers watched as Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) figured out who was on the roof with Peter (Wes Ramsey) last week, and now, she is going to confront the man she almost married.

Anna and Finn

When Anna asks Finn (Michael Easton) about what happened with Peter, what will he say? The fact that he and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) hid the body in the abandoned lab has stressed them out for weeks.

Finn has attempted to come clean many times, and Elizabeth hinted to Jason (Steve Burton) something was going on. Now, Anna is going to ask the hard questions.

Will Finn come clean about what happened when he shoved Peter? It was an accident, and if it had been reported, the stress would have been less for everyone involved.

Jason and Elizabeth

After seeing Finn and Elizabeth talking last week, Jason wants to help.

In the General Hospital preview video, Stone Cold is shown with a flashlight in a dark place, presumably in the abandoned lab. Could Elizabeth have confided in Jason about what happened and ask for his help to clean up the mess? She did push hard with Finn about knowing he could help them with Peter and get rid of the body with no evidence left.

When Elizabeth runs to tell Finn about something, she is stopped in her tracks when she sees that he is with Anna. How will the two decipher what the other told about Peter’s demise?

Also, in the video, Elizabeth asks Scottie (Kin Shriner) about justifiable homicide. Will he take the case if the truth about what happened to Peter is brought to light?

Given the grief Peter caused throughout Port Charles, it is unlikely that anyone will blame Finn and Elizabeth for what happened to him. He was horrible to the people who loved him, and when they realized who he really was, he made sure they would pay too.

This could be the beginning of Maxie (Kirsten Storms) getting her baby girl back. That is, of course, following the actress’ return from her leave after having brain surgery.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.