General Hospital spoilers for next week: Shawn wants answers, Anna learns the truth, and more

Shawn wants answers on General Hospital.

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episode of the ABC soap reveal that some secrets are on the verge of being exposed.

It’s been years since the attempt on Hayden’s (Rebecca Budig) life happened. With renewed interest in the case, some Port Charles residents may be walking on eggshells.

The mystery of Peter’s (Wes Ramsey) whereabouts has also taken an interesting turn. With plenty of people snooping around, the truth is closer than ever to being exposed.

Finn confirms Anna’s suspicions

Next week on General Hospital, Anna (Finola Hughes) goes to Finn (Michael Easton) with questions.

He will confirm what she believes happened, which opens the door for the storyline to go in several different directions. She isn’t going to rush and turn him in, though. Anna already feels guilty about what was done to Chase (Josh Swickard) because Finn was connected to her, so now the question is whether she will help him with Peter’s body or turn the other cheek.

There is a lot to consider for the WSB agent, especially because she still loves Finn.

Spencer is wreaking havoc in Port Charles

Now that Spencer (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) has made himself known in Port Charles, the mischief has been kicked into high gear.

Trina (Sydney Mikalya) will push him to host a party at Wyndemere, but whether he will remains to be seen. The creepy castle has been the stage for many bizarre and deadly events, and right now, that’s the last thing the teen needs in her life.

Always good at being bad, Spencer manages to mess things up for Joss (Eden McCoy). As she begins to tell Carly (Laura Wright) some important news (which we presume is about her relationship), he interrupts and ruins the moment.

Also, keep an eye out for a showdown between Ava (Maura West) and Spencer. These two will be formidable opponents.

Who shot Hayden?

With Shawn (Sean Blakemore) out of prison now, he is determined to find out who really shot Hayden. After all, that was the crime he was locked up for — and he didn’t do it.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) is the one who ordered the hit, so he will be shaking in his boots. When he finds out that Shawn enlisted someone to help him, things will get even more complicated.

The Cassadine prince has been working hard to ensure the truth doesn’t surface, but now, that may be a long shot.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.