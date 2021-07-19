General Hospital spoilers: Anna wants answers as Jason suspects Elizabeth is in trouble

Anna wants answers on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers tease that the truth about what really happened to Peter (Wes Ramsey) is close to being exposed this week.

It’s been a long time coming, and when Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) get what they’ve been looking for, where will the next clue lead them?

The whole week won’t be focused on Peter’s whereabouts solely, but many of the must-see parts will be tied to him and his “death.”

Get our General Hospital newsletter!

Anna and Valentin find the pilot

While at the hospital, Anna and Valentin find the guy they are looking to speak with. He was the pilot who was on the phone with Peter as he tried to escape from the roof of General Hospital by way of a helicopter. Unfortunately, the wind conditions wouldn’t allow it to land, which is how Finn (Michael Easton) caught up to the villain on the roof.

Neither Anna nor Valentin is letting him get away without talking about what he knows. General Hospital spoilers tease that she gets some information that may reveal what really happened to Peter. Did the pilot see Finn on the roof, or will Jason (Steve Burton) learn the truth first and fill Anna in on the details?

When she threatens the pilot, will he break and tell her and Valentin everything he knows?

Finn and Liz talk

In the General Hospital preview video, Liz (Rebecca Herbst) and Finn are at a park and discussing the situation about Peter and what their next move should be. Jason appears to be close by, and the look on his face makes it seem like he knows more about what the two did.

Remember, she wanted to tell Jason the truth, but Finn stopped her. Liz trusts her ex, and he would have likely helped get rid of Peter’s body had she asked. Will she spill the truth to him when Jason confronts her this week? After all, she could use his help to move him before Anna finds out what happened.

It’s a sticky situation as no one would blame Liz and Finn for what happened. So many people in Port Charles wanted him dead.

The one complication their lie caused was Maxie (Kirsten Storms) giving her baby girl to Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) to raise to protect her since, in her eyes, Peter is still a threat. This will be discussed more this week as the grieving mom gets ready to go out of town as the actress underwent brain surgery and needed time away from the show.

To find out what happens this week, be sure to tune in daily.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.