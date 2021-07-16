General Hospital spoilers for next week: Nina goes back to Nixon Falls, Trina gets hurt, and more

Mike and Phyllis are worried about Lenny on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for the upcoming week in Port Charles tease secrets are close to being exposed, and a friend’s betrayal may cause the ending of a once-tight relationship.

With a super spy on the case of a missing baby, a mother who is losing her mind as another woman raises her daughter, and some budding romantic feelings, there is no shortage of drama ahead.

Valentin and Anna dance around their feelings

After watching Anna (Finola Hughes) and Finn (Michael Easton) finalize their split and solidify they weren’t reconciling, General Hospital viewers knew what was on the way.

Working together on the case of Peter’s (Wes Ramsey) whereabouts and Maxie’s (Kirsten Storms) baby, Anna and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) have grown much closer. Since they were at the WSB together, he has loved her, and now, the shot at a possible relationship is a reality.

Spoilers hint they are close to figuring out the truth about Louise. Anna will also spend time filling in Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) about what she has discovered. Will she also piece in that Finn could have been on the roof when Peter vanished?

Trina gets more time onscreen

The potential Trina (Sydney Mikayla) and Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) pairing has been tested, but will it be used?

There are rumblings that there may be some hurt feelings between Joss (Eden McCoy) and Trina next week on General Hospital. The blonde may spill the details about her kiss with Cam (William Lipton), and that could cause some friction. It’s a fine line, especially with the trio.

When Cam and Joss hang out at the Metro Court pool, Trina will be in her feelings.

Also, look for Trina to try and help Ava (Maura West) reconcile with Nikolas (Marcus Coloma). She feels she owes the art gallery owner for helping her, and this is her way to try and make things up to her. Will this be how “Victor” is discovered to be Spencer by the teenager?

Nina goes back to Nixon Falls

Following a conversation with “Mike” (Maurice Benard), Nina (Cynthia Watros) heads back to Nixon Falls. It is likely about Lenny’s (Rif Hutton) heart issues. The situation is pretty dire, so it isn’t shocking that she would race back to support the chosen family she has.

Will she continue falling harder for “Mike,” especially now that she knows Carly (Laura Wright) and Jason (Steve Burton) are getting married?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.