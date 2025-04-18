General Hospital spoilers: Sonny’s surgery, Davis women drama, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week tease that there is plenty of drama ahead for the people of Port Charles.

The ABC soap has put everyone in peril with the addition of Sidwell (Carlo Rota), and the fallout of Natalia (Eva LaRue) being his ex-wife is just the tip of the iceberg.

Meanwhile, Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) health is finally put on the front burner. Next week, it will be surgery time.

Kristina (Kate Mansi) is still reeling from almost killing Ric (Rick Hearst) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst). Will she be able to keep her emotions in check?

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) has made an enemy of everyone who isn’t Nina (Cynthia Watros) or Drew (Cameron Mathison). Will anyone be there when she needs help?

Here’s what’s happening next week on General Hospital.

Sonny has life-saving surgery

For months, Sonny has been hiding his health concerns. With Ava (Maura West) learning the truth, it was time to be honest with his family.

Next week, Sonny will have the surgery, and Carly (Laura Wright) will be given updates on his prognosis.

As his family waits for news about the surgery, the reality about life without him begins to sink in.

Alexis walks a fine line

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) accepted the bribe terms from Ava, who had proof of what Kristina had done to Ric and Elizabeth.

When Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) lectures Krisitina again, will she begin to crumble and want to admit what she did?

Meanwhile, Molly (Kristen Vaganos) is happy to have her sister back, but her dad’s jabs about it have her wondering why he is so invested in what Kristina is doing.

More Port Charles spoilers

Lulu (Alexa Havins) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) discuss what’s happening between their families. Laura (Genie Francis) and Sonny are causing issues with the people of Port Charles, and their time together makes things difficult.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Lulu will clash. At Dante’s birthday party, it seems that Lulu got the hint that Gio (Giovanni Mazza) may be the son Brook Lynn had with Dante.

Nina worries about Willow and is ready to go to great lengths to keep Drew out of her life. Could her daughter be ready to walk away? It’s unlikely at this point, but Drew’s reaction to something certainly catches the nurse by surprise.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.