General Hospital spoilers: Sonny in danger, Natalia gets walking papers, and Willow visits Micheal

General Hospital spoilers tease that things are moving forward as May sweeps are approaching.

This week, several hot-button storylines are the focus, with Sonny (Maurice Benard) finally having heart surgery after months of trying to self-regulate.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) continues to keep a tight grip on Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), which has Nina (Cynthia Watros) worried.

Meanwhile, things at Deception are crumbling behind the scenes as Natalia’s (Eva LaRue) secret was outed by Jason (Steve Burton).

Everyone needs to be on their A-game as things shift in Port Charles.

Here’s what’s happening this week on General Hospital.

Will Sonny die?

Since the beginning of the year, there’s been speculation that Sonny may meet his maker on General Hospital.

He opts to have the life-saving surgery this week in California, but will he make it through?

The General Hospital preview teases a dire situation for Sonny as someone enters his room with a syringe and bad intentions. A flip of the scene shows him opening his eyes and looking spooked.

Could this be the end of Sonny?

Willow goes to Germany

After Carly (Laura Wright) laid into Willow and made threats, the nurse decides to visit her husband in Germany.

Michael (Chad Duell) is recovering from the burns he sustained in the penthouse explosion.

It will be interesting to see how this works, especially since Chad Duell left the role months ago and Frank Valentini revealed they had no plans to recast. However, there have been mentions of a possible recast coming, but nothing has been confirmed.

Natalia is terminated

The General Hospital preview video opens with the women of Deception letting Natalia know that her contract has been terminated, effective immediately.

Her connection to Sidwell (Carlo Rota) has cost her everything in Port Charles. She no longer has a friendship with Sonny, who was virtually her only ally in town. And now, her job is done.

How this will affect Deception remains to be seen. Natalia will have to figure out her next move, and we suspect that since she spilled the beans about Sonny’s health issues, she may rely on her ex-husband more than ever.

It will be a full week of drama for the people of Port Charles as health issues and the fallout of secrets take over the ABC soap.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.