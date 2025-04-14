General Hospital spoilers: Sonny calls out Marco, politics take center stage, and more

General Hospital spoilers tease that it’s a politically charged week in Port Charles.

Much focus has been on Laura (Genie Francis) and Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) friendship, which has led to more significant issues than anticipated.

Meanwhile, Marco (Adrian Anchondo) is hired by Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), but he doesn’t disclose his father is Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota).

Trina (Tabyana Ali) isn’t happy about Kai’s (Jens Austin Astrup) decision to proceed with the surgery. She asks her mom for help, but can that stop him?

As May sweeps inch closer, storylines will continue to heat up.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what’s happening this week on General Hospital.

Laura faces big issues

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) isn’t happy about how things are being handled, but she knows Laura has to get ahead of the rumblings that she squashed the deal with the piers because of her friendship with Sonny.

The only way to make it fair is to have a town vote. When things get heated among the politicians of Port Charles, the outcome could be devastating for Sonny and his business.

Ezra (Daniel Cosgrove) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) want their idea to go through, but will the people of Port Charles agree with how things are currently, or will they vote in favor of Ezra and Drew?

Diane brings Marco to Sonny’s home

Something is happening with Kristina (Kate Mansi), and we suspect Diane and Marco head to Sonny’s place to fill him in on what Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) has decided.

However, Sonny doesn’t like secrets and takes the first chance to out the lawyer as the son of Sidwell and Natalia (Eva LaRue).

Will his call out cause Marco to be released from Diane and Alexis’ firm?

Kai’s surgery

Trina has supported Kai, even asking him to let Portia (Brook Kerr) review the details of the surgery Drew explained and offered to pay for.

Last week, he decided to try it even though it may not work. Trina rushed to Portia to ask for her assistance.

In the preview, Portia tells Kai she doesn’t recommend it, but that doesn’t deter him from wanting to move forward.

Will this be the end of Trina and Kai? Has Drew managed to ruin things for her just after she found someone she connected with after the profound loss of Spencer (Nicholas Alexander Chavez)?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.