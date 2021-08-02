General Hospital spoilers: Nina gets worried, Trina hears Stella, and Chase walks

“Mike” wants to meet Wiley when Nina gets a video chat. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for this week tease that things are getting hot in August.

A few secrets have been under wraps for months, and it looks like affairs may be exposed.

Friday’s cliffhanger saw Chase (Josh Swickard) willing himself to walk. This could be a game-changer for him, but will his wife feel the same?

Nina’s video chat makes things hard

While at the Tan-O, Nina (Cynthia Watros) gets a video chat from Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Wiley (Theo and Erik Olson). It’s his birthday, and everyone is at the Quartermaine mansion celebrating.

As they are on the chat, Carly (Laura Wright) walks behind the sofa, asking who they are talking to. Simultaneously, “Mike” (Maurice Benard) wants to know if he can say hi to the little guy.

This causes panic for the blonde as she knows his voice is recognizable, especially to Carly. And seeing his face on video chat would let everyone know that Sonny is alive, but his memory is gone.

Will this be the beginning of the unraveling of “Mike” and his return back to his life as Sonny?

And speaking of Carly, Jason (Steve Burton) lets her know that he is still upset about hurting Britt (Kelly Thiebaud). He wasn’t ready to let her go, especially after learning she was the carrier of the Huntington’s gene.

Trina hears Stella telling Portia to back off

As the love triangle of Curtis (Donnell Turner), Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry), and Portia (Brook Kerr) continues, Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson) is making it her business.

At General Hospital, Aunt Stella confronts Portia and warns her not to be the other woman in Jordan and Curtis’s marriage. Neither woman knows that Trina (Sydney Mikayla) is around the corner listening to what they are saying.

How will this affect the way Trina views Curtis moving forward? Could this be the beginning of the end of Portia and Curtis before they even took off?

Chase walks to gate house

As Chase walks to the gatehouse with Austin (Roger Howarth), he may find something he won’t like.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael (Chad Duell) have kept their love for one another a secret from Chase as they believed he would be dying, not recovering.

While getting ready for Wiley’s party, the two got hot and steamy, and now, Chase is at the door. He wanted to share the good news with his wife, and she is busy getting busy with his best friend.

Will he see the two together, or is this just another tease?

