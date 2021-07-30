General Hospital spoilers for next week: Jax and Carly fight, Nina’s guilt, Jordan’s regret, and confessions

Carly and Jax battle it out over Josslyn’s safety. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC hit soap opera tease confessions galore, fights explode, and second chance confusion.

Life in Port Charles has been anything but calm lately. Although viewers are anxious for a couple of storylines to wrap up, that won’t happen next week.

The good news is several twists and turns will keep fans on their toes. It’s a week not to be missed, that’s for sure.

Nina and Jordan can’t escape their feelings

Jordan (Briana Henry) pleads with Curtis (Donnell Turner) to give their marriage a second chance after Stella (Vernee Watson) stole their divorce papers. Despite knowing Curtis has moved on with Portia (Brook Kerr), Jordan wants him back.

Speaking of Stella, she lays into Portia for not listening to her and staying away from Curtis. Portia stands her ground against the nosey aunt.

In Nixon Falls, Nina (Cynthia Watros) feels guilty over Mike, aka Sonny (Maurice Benard). A video call from birthday boy Wiley (Erik and Theodore Olson) causes Nina more guilt and stress, especially since she has to take it while at the Tan-O.

Dealing with family isn’t always easy

These days Jax (Ingo Rademacher) and Carly (Laura Wright) can’t stop fighting. Josslyn’s (Eden McCoy) safety is the subject of their next battle. Jax is not a fan of Carly marrying Jason (Steve Burton) to continue living the mob life.

Austin (Roger Howarth) helps Chase (Josh Swickard) with his recovery. It works, too. Chase makes progress in learning how to walk. The doc encourages Chase to share his improvement with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), who is at the gatehouse.

Little does Austin know Michael (Chad Duell) is there comforting her after Harmony (Inga Cadranel) dropped by Wiley’s birthday party unexpectedly.

Will Chase finally learn Michael and Willow are really in love?

Confessions galore

Lots of dirty little secrets come out next week in Port Charles. First up, Stella comes clean with Curtis regarding what she did with the divorce papers.

Then Portia has a heart-to-heart with Trina (Sydney Mikayla), who will feel betrayed by her mother. It sounds like Portia drops the truth bomb about her affair with Curtis on her daughter.

Monica (Leslie Charleson) informs Carly that she is on her side. The question is why and about what?

Other General Hospital tidbits

Jason gives Cameron (William Lipton) boxing tips. Laura (Genie Francis) has some unsolicited advice for Dante (Dom Zamprogna). Anna (Finola Hughes) and Liesl (Kathleen Gati) discuss Peter (Wes Ramsey).

Plus, Ava (Maura West) has a proposition for Shawn (Sean Blakemore). At the same time, Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) make a startling discovery during a visit with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

Wowza so much going on in on General Hospital. Be sure to tune in daily.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.