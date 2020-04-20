General Hospital spoilers: Nikolas warns Valentin and Willow walks in on Chase

General Hospital is heating up as May sweeps approaches. While production remains halted on the show due to the coronavirus pandemic, ABC tried to stretch out the episodes as long as possible.

This week, confrontations take center stage. Relationships will be tested, and some may not last, especially if one major secret comes to light.

Nikolas and Valentin cross paths

When Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) confronts Ava (Maura West) at the Metro Court, Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) steps in. He warns the ousted Cassadine heir to leave his wife alone.

There is still plenty of attention between the two men, and as Valentin works to execute his big plan, Port Charles has no idea what is coming.

Sam and Brando cross paths

In the General Hospital preview video, Molly (Haley Pullos) and Brando’s (Johnny Wactor) one-night stand is front and center.

Viewers will see a flashback from when the two met, and things got intense. They both agree that it never happened, but did Molly tell her sister?

Spoilers for this week’s episodes of General Hospital reveal that Sam (Kelly Monaco) will cross paths with Brando.

Will she warn him not to spill the one-night stand with Molly? Could there be some other business that the two need to discuss?

Willow and Chase discuss the Michael situation

For weeks, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) has tossed around the idea of Michael (Chad Duell) marrying Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). The idea seemed absurd at first, but now, it looks like it may be a viable option.

Last week, Chase (Josh Swickard) and Sasha met to discuss how they could push this idea to their loved ones.

Michael isn’t taking it as hard as expected. He is coming around, but Willow is still worried about how it will affect her life. She loves Chase and wants to be with him.

When Willow walks in on Chase in a fit of anger, she is stunned.

Is this when the two of them will finally agree that she needs to marry Michael to save Wiley? Willow is the only constant the little boy has known, and she believed that she was his mother.

As the week unfolds, be sure to tune in to see what happens in Port Charles.

General Hospital is still running reruns on Fridays to help stretch the episodes they had in the can before they run out. So for now, new episodes only air Monday through Thursdays.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.