General Hospital spoilers for next week: Sam makes her way around Port Charles and Nina learns more about Nelle

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap promise there is more trouble ahead in Port Charles.

Enemies will be made, devastating news will come to pass, and a few surprises will be thrown in as the next four episodes of General Hospital airs.

Sam has a busy week

A lot is going on in Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) life. She and Jason (Steve Burton) have to stay apart, but they are having a hard time doing that.

After she blew up at Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) at the bar, Sam will finally apologize to her mother. Will she find out that mommy dearest blew her sobriety after their disagreement?

A makeup session is in order, as Sam will need her mom more than ever while she navigates life without Jason for the foreseeable future.

Spoilers reveal that Sam will cross Brando (Johnny Wactor) next week on General Hospital. Will this be because Molly (Haley Pullos) slept with him while she was grieving her relationship with TJ (Tajh Bellow)?

The scenario wasn’t detailed, but it makes sense that her little sister would confide in her, especially if she feels as guilty as she looked in TJ’s hospital room.

Nina gains interest in Nelle

While it started as Nina (Cynthia Watros) trying to keep an eye on Nelle (Chloe Lanier), things are going to take an interesting turn.

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) has warned Nina about Nelle and what she is capable of doing. Carly (Laura Wright) all weighed in when she found out that her nemesis was working at Crimson.

Now that the judgments have been laid on the table, what will happen next?

The custody battle for Wiley was moved up.

Based on the spoilers for next week on General Hospital, it might begin to play out then. Michael (Chad Duell) is contemplating marrying Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) to protect his son, but will it work?

So many people in Port Charles have a stake in Wiley’s well-being, not just his immediate family. With Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly preoccupied with Cyrus (Jeff Kober), they haven’t been the support Michael needs.

His mom circumvented needing Nelle’s signature for Wiley’s surgery and may have caused more harm than good.

Friday’s episode will once again be an encore presentation. General Hospital has not yet resumed production, and for the next couple of weeks, only four new episodes will air and a rerun will be aired at the end of the week.

For now, this is the best they can do.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.