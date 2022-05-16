General Hospital spoilers: Michael plots, Portia explodes at Spencer, guilty Stella, and Esme’s next move

Curtis gets upset when Stella comes clean on GH. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers reveal lies, secrets, manipulation, anger, and schemes are the name of the game in Port Charles this week.

As May sweeps hits the halfway point, GH is pulling out all the stops to keep viewers glued to their television screens all week long. A couple of storylines hit the breaking point, while others feature twists and turns that will add a whole new layer to them.

The latest promo video for the hit ABC soap opera gives fans a glimpse of the jaw-dropping moments coming up on the show.

Quartermaine family drama

Nothing brings the Quartermaine family together like a common enemy, and this time around, that person is Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). Michael (Chad Duell) reveals to Carly (Laura Wright) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) that Valentin doesn’t stand a chance against the family.

It sounds like the Aurora and ELQ merger is moving full steam ahead. However, fans know never to count Valentin out. He always has a backup plan.

Over with Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton), she and Chase (Josh Swickard) continue to fight their feelings for each other. An almost kiss occurs again before something upsets Brook Lynn, and she walks away from Chase.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) learns Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) has been using drugs thanks to photos on the memory card she stole. The preview video features both women with angry looks on their faces, making it clear these are heated for a rough patch.

Who will Brando (Johnny Wactor) side with, his wife or mother?

Esme schemes and Spencer squirms

After her visit with daddy Ryan (Jon Lindstrom), Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) puts the next phase of her plan in motion. Esme doubles down on her plot to seduce Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) as she comforts him during an emotional moment.

While Esme is putting the moves on his father, Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) is on the receiving end of Portia’s (Brook Kerr) wrath. Portia screams at Spencer that he and Esme are ruining Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) life because of the sex tape frame-up.

Little does Portia know, Spencer is actually working to prove Trina is innocent. Spencer keeps quiet as Portia unleashes her fury.

The Ashford family faces a tough time, thanks to Marshall (Robert Gossett).

Curtis (Donnell Turner) finally gets answers from a guilt-ridden Stella (Vernee Watson-Johnson) about his father. Unfortunately, it puts a damper on their relationship when Curtis learns Stella lied to him.

Will Curtis forgive Stella?

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of juicy Port Charles entertainment is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.