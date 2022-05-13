General Hospital spoilers for next week: Carly in the hot seat, Curtis and TJ want answers, and Sasha’s busted

Sasha’s drug problem isn’t so secret anymore. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap opera tease lots of questions, very few answers, and family conflicts on the show.

May sweeps is in full swing, but it’s more of the same on the daytime drama with a few twists and revelations thrown into the mix. It’s not all drama, though. The writers are adding in some fun, loving moments that will put a smile on General Hospital fans’ faces.

Carly can’t hide the truth

Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) overhears a conversation that forces her to question Carly (Laura Wright). Bobbie gives her daughter the third degree to get Carly to spill the truth.

It’s a safe bet this mother and daughter spat has everything to do with Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Speaking of Nina, Sonny (Maurice Benard) comes to her rescue again. Later Sonny and Nina’s happy night gets interrupted by an ugly encounter with Bobbie and Carly.

While Michael (Chad Duell) isn’t talking to his father, Brando (Johnny Wactor) becomes Sonny’s new confidante. The two men bond over their family problems.

Brando will need Sonny, too, because Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) learns Sasha’s (Sofia Mattsson) drug secret. Gladys confronts Sasha, leading to a heated exchange that will put Brando in the middle of his wife and daughter.

Two families are divided

Family life in Port Charles hasn’t been easy lately, especially for the Quartermaine and Ashford clans. Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Michael make Ned (Wally Kurth) regarding the ELQ and Aurora Media merger.

Ned isn’t 100% on board with the merger, so he has a counteroffer for the two men. General Hospital viewers can expect this merger to cause a rift in the Quartermaine family as battle lines are drawn.

The Ashford family grows more divided over Marshall (Robert Gossett) after Stella (Vernee Watson-Johnson) makes a shocking confession to Curtis (Donnell Turner). TJ (Tajh Bellow) is more determined than ever to find Marshall, so he and Molly (Haley Pullos) head to Brooklyn to find him.

In Brooklyn, they are put in grave danger when TJ tries to help prevent a bad situation from getting worse.

Other Port Charles tidbits

The more Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) believes she was talking to Franco’s (Roger Howarth) ghost, the more Finn (Michael Easton) worries about her mindset.

A tense meeting with Elizabeth, Laura (Genie Francis), and Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) does nothing to put him at ease. Things look up by the end of the week. Violet (Jophielle Love), of all people, has a theory that helps Finn figure out what he’s missed regarding Elizabeth.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) are finally ready to get romantic, but in true soap opera fashion, they are interrupted. It sounds like Leo (Easton Rocket Sweda) may be the culprit.

All of this plus sparks fly as Ava (Maura West) and Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) face off once again!

Who’s ready for another exciting week on the hit ABC daytime drama?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.