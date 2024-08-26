General Hospital spoilers: Lulu’s diagnosis makes Lucky’s return imminent

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Lulu (Emme Rylan) is on borrowed time.

After being transferred from her facility to GH, her friends and family learned that things were dire.

Lulu returning to the ABC soap will be interesting, especially without Emme in the role.

However, her return also brings back fan favorite, Lucky (Jonathan Jackson).

As news spreads about Lulu’s condition, some worry whether she will survive the next option.

Here’s what’s happening this week on General Hospital.

Laura is devastated by news

The General Hospital promo video opens with Laura (Genie Francis) sitting down with Portia (Brook Kerr) and Terry (Cassandra James).

They have a diagnosis for Lulu, and the look on Laura’s face says everything.

A miracle is needed for Lulu, likely a liver transplant or something similar.

It’s been speculated that Lucky was brought back to save his sister, which seems to be where this is headed.

Searching for Lucky

Last week’s Friday cliffhanger revealed Lucky is being held somewhere similar to where Drew (Cameron Mathison) was being held.

When the bag came off of Lucky’s head, it was then viewers knew that the search to save him would begin.

Laura will ensure her son makes it back to Port Charles, especially if he can save her daughter.

With Nikolas (Adam Huff) in prison, she has been left to raise Ace with Kevin (Jon Lindstrom).

The GH preview video also showed a moment between Laura and Nikolas in Pentonville, meaning Adam Huff briefly returned to the role. Many viewers would like to see him back full-time, not just in and out.

What happens when Lucky returns?

It’s been so long since Lucky has been on the canvas in Port Charles.

He popped back in when Anthony Geary retired but left just as quickly as he arrived.

Will he reconcile with Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst)? They were once a supercouple and continue to have a fan base.

Elizabeth is invested in Lulu’s care because she is not only her patient but also her family.

It’s unclear how long the Lucky is missing storyline will go on. It could be weeks or just a few days. This may drag on a bit, especially since we have yet to see who the NuLulu will be.

What is clear is that Lucky will be home for an extended time this time, which will be fun for long-time viewers.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.