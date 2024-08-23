General Hospital spoilers for next week: Laura is on a mission, Ava worries, and Kristina spirals

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease that more surprises are coming.

There have been so many twists and turns, including the loss of the baby Kristina (Kate Mansi) was carrying for Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ (Tajh Bellow).

Lulu’s (formerly Emme Rylan) condition remains unclear. She is in stable condition, but as her liver fails, several of her loved ones are prepared for the worst.

GH welcomed Rick Hearst back as Ric Lansing, which will undoubtedly cause trouble for Sonny (Maurice Benard) and startle Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Carly (Laura Wright).

Ava (Maura West) took off with Jagger Cates (Adam J. Harrington) after denying Sonny’s help. Will this cost her everything?

Here’s what’s happening next week on General Hospital.

Kristina continues to struggle

As Kristina continues to mourn the baby she intended to keep, she is finding it hard to move on.

When she contacts Jason (Steve Burton) next week, will she ask him to handle Ava? Sonny told her he wouldn’t do that because Kristina would carry that burden forever, but might Jason entertain the idea?

Molly isn’t ready to make nice, and she may never be. With Jordan (Tanisha Harper) looped into things, things are made even more complicated when Kristina is set to deal with what Ava told the police.

Laura embarks on a mission

Friday’s episode of General Hospital featured Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) in a prison similar to where Drew (Cameron Mathison) was held. It also looked like somewhere Jason could have been.

Laura (Genie Francis) is determined to find Lucky as Lulu’s condition worsens. It’s been years since he’s been home, and she has already mentioned him to Elizabeth.

General Hospital spoilers tease Laura makes a big decision, and we are betting it has everything to do with finding her son.

Ava is worried

The femme fatale knows she is in over her head. She told Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Trina (Tabyana Ali) as much.

When she is rattled to her core next week, will it be because Agent Cates made a move or because Sonny did?

Ava isn’t easily rattled, but given the tense situation she has found herself in, she doubts her safety and her role in escalating things.

Will Ava make it out alive?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.