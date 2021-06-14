General Hospital spoilers: Is Sofia Mattsson pregnant in real life?

Sofia is expecting like her character on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

Sasha’s (Sofia Mattsson) pregnancy on General Hospital came on quickly.

Viewers noticed her baby bump grew overnight, especially since it wasn’t that long ago that she and Brando (Johnny Wactor) spent one night together.

Since then, there has been speculation that the GH actress may be pregnant in real life too. Sofia Mattsson hasn’t been super active on social media — until now.

Is Sasha from General Hospital pregnant in real life?

After weeks of speculation about whether Sasha’s pregnancy was written into General Hospital because she was pregnant in real life, viewers finally have their answer.

Sofia Mattsson took to Instagram to share some stunning photos of her and her baby bump. That’s right, the General Hospital actress is expecting her first child with her husband.

She wrote, “BIG things happening!! So happy and excited to finally share this (almost ready to pop) bump with everyone!!”

There was a little explanation about why she waited to announce. Sofia wrote, “Kept it a secret for a while to not spoil anything for GH viewers, but now that miss Sasha Gilmore’s pregnancy is in full force I can finally share that I’m so grateful to be sharing this pregnancy journey with her!”

When is Sofia Mattsson due with her baby?

No details about the gender were revealed. The due date wasn’t talked about either, but given that Sofia said she was “ready to pop,” it is expected that her baby will be born sometime in the next couple of months, if not weeks.

On General Hospital, Sasha is excited about her pregnancy, and Brando is stepping up for his part. He appears to be smitten with her, and the two have danced around their chemistry for a while now. They will, however, run into some issues where Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) is concerned.

There is a lot set to happen on General Hospital, and Sasha’s pregnancy being written in for Sofia’s real-life pregnancy is exciting. This means that the show is invested in the character for now, and she is likely going to be a bigger presence as her storyline continues to play out.

Sasha has come a long way since coming to Port Charles because of Valentin’s (James Patrick Stuart) desire to give Nina (Cynthia Watros) her daughter. A scam turned into real relationships, and even though she is no longer with Michael (Chad Duell), she has found her piece of happiness with his cousin, Brando.

To find out how Sofia’s pregnancy will play into what happens with Sasha’s, be sure to tune in daily.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.