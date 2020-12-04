General Hospital spoilers for next week: Sam seeks Carly, Finn’s dad returns, and more Cyrus

General Hospital is gearing up for another week of surprises following the wrap up of November sweeps.

The fallout from The Floating Rib bombing is still playing out, and it looks like it may be a while before all the loose ends are tied up.

Spoilers for next week’s episodes of General Hospital promise a bit of shifting focus and getting back to some of the storylines that were put on the back burner while the bombing played out.

Finn and his dad bond

Viewers saw Gregory Chase (Gregory Harrison) come to Port Charles following Finn’s (Michael Easton) near brush with death.

We haven’t seen him back in the mix since, but that all changes next week. On Monday, the doctor and his dad will spend time together. They bonded over Violet (Jophielle Love), but is that enough to erase all of the distance put between them for years?

After being almost killed by Alex (Finola Hughes), Finn realizes what is more important in his life. The quest to marry Anna (Finola Hughes) is on, but will they finally get their happy ending?

That doesn’t appear likely.

Laura and Cyrus have a connection

This past week has given General Hospital viewers more clues about Cyrus (Jeff Kober) and his connection to the good Mayor. Laura (Genie Francis) revealed to Curtis (Donnell Turner) that her father was Gordon Gray.

That name has a connection to Martin Gray (Michael E. Knight) and it was also made clear that he knew Cyrus when the two bumped into one another at the hospital.

Next week, everyone is closer to figuring out the connection that Cyrus has to Port Charles. Many viewers believe that Laura is the half-sister of the drug kingpin and the attorney.

After Julian (William deVry) discovered a photograph of what is believed to be Martin with Cyrus, the theory is more believable.

Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) is going to find some information, but where will it lead her?

Sam is unsure

Things still aren’t sitting right with Sam (Kelly Monaco). She was shocked to her core when it was revealed that Jason (Steve Burton) and Danny (Porter Fasullo) could have been at The Floating Rib when the bombing took place.

Jason will spend time with Danny next week, but his time with Sam will be cut short when he gets a call from the boss. If Sonny (Maurice Benard) calls, Jason needs to jump.

At the end of the week, Sam will run to Carly (Laura Wright) for advice. The two women couldn’t stand one another and now, they are providing comfort for each other during a time of crisis.

Be sure to tune in daily to see how everything plays out.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.