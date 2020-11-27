General Hospital spoilers for next week: Decisions are made and families are torn

General Hospital spoilers for next week promise more drama.

After a gut-wrenching week where two Port Charles residents died in an explosion at the Floating Rib and one more life hangs in the balance, it doesn’t look like there is happiness in sight.

Dustin (Mark Lawson) and Dev (Ashton Arbab) are dead and Lulu (Emme Rylan) isn’t looking good, there is a lot to reconcile.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) lost a lot in the bombing, and with Julian (William deVry) on the radar, a lot is going to happen. Between the news that he helped Brad (Parry Shen) with the baby swap and Cyrus (Jeff Kober) planted the bomb, the reckoning is coming.

Big decisions for Sonny and Jason

With everything that has transpired, the duo needs to make some decisions. They entered into a truce with Cyrus, but that is over.

Jason’s (Steve Burton) attempts to keep things cool are over. Cyrus targeted his life along with his son’s, but instead, killed the kid Sonny cared for like his own and possibly his son’s ex-wife and the mother of his grandson.

Next week on General Hospital, they will be in a position to make a move. While the circumstances aren’t ideal, something has to be done.

Lulu’s life

As things with Lulu remain critical, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Laura (Genie Francis) will find themselves at odds.

With his marriage to her no longer valid, her mom should be the next of kin. Decisions will have to be made, and it looks like things are over for the daughter of the General Hospital supercouple, Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura.

Her death isn’t shocking given that news broke she was fired from the show nearly a month ago. There was some speculation a recast may take place, but that looks unlikely now. Emme is off quarantining with her best friend and their combined families in St. Louis, so her time at the show has come to an end.

Ava’s difficult decision

When General Hospital left off with the cliffhanger ahead of the holiday, Ava (Maura West) was at Wyndemere with Julian. She offered to help him one last time, but will it really be the last time?

The previews for Monday’s episode show her telling someone to be gone by dawn. Presumably, she is speaking to her brother. She is now in a difficult place with Lulu part of the injured in the bombing.

Julian set off the bomb and it has affected Nikolas’ (Marcus Coloma) family. She is falling for her husband more and more, and by the end of next week, the two find even more common ground.

Be sure to tune in all next week to find out what happens in Port Charles.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.