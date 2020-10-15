General Hospital recast: Gregory Chase heads to Port Charles with a new face

General Hospital has recast a role that has been heavily discussed in recent days.

Gregory Chase is heading back to Port Charles, but he is going to look a bit different. Instead of James Read, who was originally cast in the role of Finn (Michael Easton) and Chase’s (Josh Swickard) dad, Entertainment Weekly confirmed that Gregory Harrison would be stepping into the role.

Where do General Hospital viewers know Gregory Harrison from?

If you were a fan of the 80s show, Trapper John, M.D., you may recognize Gregory Harrison. He starred opposite the lead, Pernell Roberts, as Gonzo.

Viewers may have seen him in One Tree Hill, Judging Amy, Sisters, and Falcon Crest.

There are high hopes for his chemistry with the actors on General Hospital.

When will Gregory debut on General Hospital?

With Kim Delaney in the role of Jackie Templeton, it is only fitting to pair her with someone of her caliber. Gregory Harrison is no stranger to the small screen, and he will fit right into the role.

There has been a lot of talk on General Hospital about Finn and Chase’s dad. With the arrival of Jackie in Port Charles, it was inevitable that Gregory would be talked about. Why isn’t he with her, especially since the son they share together in there?

Harrison began filming today, which means he should be debuting just in time for November sweeps. The timing speaks volumes about how General Hospital plans to use his character, but how far will they take things?

Will there be paternity questions?

Some General Hospital fans have been whispering about the possibility that Finn could be Chase’s dad, not Gregory.

Jackie was involved with Finn before she married his father, so anything is possible. The relationship between the brothers was tense for a while because of the situation between Gregory and Jackie. Now that they have mended fences and acted more brotherly, will a bombshell threaten that?

With Finn’s wedding on the horizon and the complications that have arisen since Jackie strolled into town, things could get quite hairy on General Hospital.

Things aren’t always as they seem in Port Charles, especially now. The connection with Jackie Templeton and making her the mother of Chase was a brilliant idea to tie old into new. Now, viewers will just have to wait and see what the arrival of Gregory Chase will bring.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.