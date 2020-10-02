General Hospital spoilers: Nelle taunts from beyond the grave and Kim Delaney debuts

General Hospital released a promo for next week’s episode, and it looks like things in Port Charles are ready to get turned upside down.

For weeks there has been speculation about who Kim Delaney would play, and next week, General Hospital fans will find out who she is and why she is in town.

Nina is shocked

In the promo video for General Hospital, Nina (Cynthia Watros) appears shocked while talking to Jax (Ingo Rademacher). She either learns something new about her search for her child or finds out more about Nelle (Chloe Lanier).

There is a lot at stake with Jax and Nina.

She is enamored with him, and he is lying to her. Nina ended things with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) because of the lies and deceptions, and now Jax is doing the same.

Who is Kim Delaney?

The announcement of Kim Delaney heading to General Hospital was a shock.

Delaney was a huge part of the now-defunct ABC soap All My Children. She was half of the Jenny and Greg super couple, and now, she is coming to Port Charles.

Jackie Templeton will be the role she was cast to play. Demi Moore originated the role, and the character was only on the show for two years. Now, she is back, and there will be plenty of trouble for her to get into.

She was once hooked up with Rober Scorpio (Tristan Rogers). They had a connection that was cut short due to him helping Holly (Emma Samms).

He married her to help her stay in the country, which drove Jackie crazy.

With Holly being held captive, Jackie’s return to Port Charles is suspicious. Kim Delaney makes her General Hospital debut next week.

Nelle is wreaking havoc from the grave

Everyone who was in Nelle’s path is in for it. Even though she is dead (is she really, though?), her torture won’t end.

She sent Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) some information, and he made a phone call to Ava (Maura West). Was he the one she told the truth about Julian (Willaim deVry)?

Martin (Michael E. Knight) was jumped, and when he doesn’t cooperate with what Valentin wanted, he reminded his lawyer friend that he better start praying.

Nelle is still rocking the boat in Port Charles, and everyone is on the edge of their seat, waiting to see when the next shoe will drop.

Make sure to tune in all next week to find out what is happening in Port Charles. You won’t want to miss it!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.