General Hospital spoilers for next week: Nina makes a move, Michael explodes, and Sonny confronts Carly

Nina tries to wrap her head around everything Carly has said. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease explosive moments are coming.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is hanging on by a thread and needs someone to save her.

Carly (Laura Wright) has kept the secret that Nina (Cynthia Watros) is her mother. Things might not have gotten that bad if she had been honest months ago.

The medical crisis and Esme’s (Avery Pohl) amnesia will take center stage next week in Port Charles.

All this will set the scene for February sweeps and inch closer to the big General Hospital 60th-anniversary celebration in April.

Here’s what viewers can look forward to next week on General Hospital.

Nina steps up

After news about her connection as Willow’s mother sinks in, Nina jumps into action.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Nina is worried as she waits for results that could change lives. As she prepares for what comes next, Sonny (Maurice Benard) comforts her.

The two have been through a lot together in just a short time, but their bond was made stronger as they were estranged from their grandson, Wiley.

By the end of the week, Sonny will have some things to say to Carly. These two have a contentious relationship following his reemergence from Nixon Falls and his relationship with Nina.

When he throws some accusations her way, how will the blonde react? Chances are, not good.

Willow and Michael

As Willow deals with the reality that her worst nightmare may have just come true, everyone is still reeling from the revelation that Nina is her mother.

Although Nina can literally save Willow’s life, don’t expect Michael (Chad Duell) to forgive Sonny or Nina anytime soon. Well, at least not yet.

There are also questions about how he will feel regarding Carly keeping Willow’s mother’s identity a secret. Should she have told them, even if they didn’t tell Nina?

At the end of the week, expect Michael to lose it and explode. Who will be on the receiving end of his wrath?

Esme’s predicament

Esme remains in the hospital while the PCPD works to prove (or disapprove) her work as the Hook Killer.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) is convinced that Esme has an alibi, but how far is he willing to go to prove it?

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) is shocked by the next move Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) makes, but what will it be?

By mid-week, Heather Webber (Alley Mills) is under suspicion. Will Dante be the one to find a link?

Be sure to tune in as the juicy drama unfolds.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.