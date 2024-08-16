General Hospital spoilers for next week: News about Lulu, Alexis springs into action, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease that things will be turned upside down in Port Charles.

Several storylines unfold simultaneously, including the debacle between Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jagger Cates (Adam J. Harrington).

Recently, Emme Rylan confirmed that Lulu was being recast, and viewers may see her on screen sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, when Kristina (Kate Mansi) finds herself in the crosshairs of Agent Cates, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will have to spring into action.

Ava (Maura West) has been in quite a pickle regarding Sonny and Agent Cates.

Here’s what happens next week on General Hospital.

Something happens to Lulu

Friday’s episode revealed a call about Lulu and Laura (Genie Francis) looking panicked.

General Hospital spoilers tease that she and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) will get frightening news about her next week.

It’s been years since she’s been in a coma, and like her mother, she is a warrior. Lulu is expected to wake up in the coming weeks, adding more complications to the relationships that have formed in her absence.

Lucky (Johnathan Jackson) will also return to Port Charles in the coming days. He’s been off-screen for years, only returning to see Anthony Geary off as he retired from the role of Luke Spencer.

Alexis springs into action for her children

It’s evident that things between Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and Kristina are strained.

TJ’s (Taj Bellow) talk with Ava has given him a different viewpoint, and when Agent Cates arrests Kristina, Molly’s mind might be swayed too.

Alexis has been navigating the situation carefully but needs to think fast next week.

We also know Ric (Rick Hearst) is returning to town, so he may be the one she calls for help.

Other Port Charles tidbits

Jason (Steve Burton) learned the truth about who began messing with Sonny’s meds, and it wasn’t Ava.

When he tells Anna (Finola Hughes) about Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), it’s clear the two are no longer in a partnership.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Cody (Josh Kelly) are ready to take the next step, but two unexpected guests may interrupt them. Tracy (Jane Elliot) and Violet (Jophielle Love) may get more than they bargained for when looking for Cody.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Joss (Eden McCoy) work through their difference in opinions and spend some much-needed time together.

Be sure to tune in next week so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.