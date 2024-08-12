General Hospital spoilers: Is Ava leaving GH?

General Hospital spoilers tease that it could be the end of the road for one femme fatale.

Rumblings of Ava (Maura West) being killed have been heard for months, but this time, it could come to fruition.

After Kristina (Kate Mansi) fell out of Ava’s Metro Court window, things went from bad to worse when she tragically lost the baby she was carrying for Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ (Tajh Bellow).

Molly, Trina (Tabyana Ali), and Jason (Steve Burton) have already visited Ava while she was in jail, but this week, she makes bail.

When the news travels throughout Port Charles, the parties all react similarly.

Here’s what’s happening this week on General Hospital.

Kristina wants revenge

It’s no secret Kristina knows exactly who her father is and what he does. She took a chance to shoot her shot with Sonny (Maurice Benard), asking him to make Ava pay.

What she wanted was for him to make her disappear — for good.

As she lies in a hospital bed recovering, she can’t help but think about the daughter she lost.

Making things even more difficult is a conversation she will have with Natalia (Eva LaRue) about Blaze/Ally (Jacqueline Grace Lopez).

Molly wants payback

Losing her child has been hard on Molly. She’s avoided everything that has to do with their daughter, including packing up the nursery.

She didn’t miss a beat when she visited Ava to read the brutal autopsy report.

When she and TJ are faced with making arrangements for their daughter and reliving the nightmare, Molly wants Ava to pay.

The sinister look does not fit with Molly’s typically level-headed personality.

It’s a slippery slope; she is walking it, but can she hurt someone else?

Is Ava leaving General Hospital?

Everything points to Ava being killed, playing out in a whodunnit mystery.

Sonny would be suspect number one, but everyone knows he isn’t that messy. Jason would be the one to carry out the mission, and it doesn’t seem that will happen.

Kristina and Molly would also be at the top of the list. And with Molly’s dad, Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst), returning to Port Charles, we can’t help but wonder if it’s Molly who goes off the deep end.

Since General Hospital doesn’t comment on actor status or contract, we have no way of confirming that Ava will die, but the writing is on the wall, and the character has been backed into a corner.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.