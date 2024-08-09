General Hospital spoilers for next week: Kristina makes a decision, Ava’s warning, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease that as one family grieves, another is working to get put back together.

Kristina’s (Kate Mansi) loss is unimaginable, and Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ (Tajh Bellow) are mourning the loss of their would-be daughter. As the sisters grapple with what happened, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is torn between them.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) is working on getting himself back on track, which means the mob is back in business. He seemed to realize that Jason (Steve Burton) was always on his side, and they are buddies again.

Heather (Alley Mills) may be ready to live outside Pentonville, and Scott (Kin Shriner) will take the case.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) has come into her own, and she isn’t standing for Portia (Brook Kerr), trying to tell her how to feel or act in any situation.

Here’s what’s happening next week on General Hospital.

Ava’s days may be numbered

Rumors of Ava (Maura West) being killed have circulated for months.

The General Hospital writers have backed the characters into a corner, and death seems like the only out at this point.

Carly (Laura Wright) warns Ava, and she better take note. With Sonny’s anger about what happened to Kristina and the baby, treading lightly is advised.

Kristina makes a decision

Amid her life falling apart, Kristina will make a decision that will impact her life.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Blaze/Ally (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) has the opportunity of a lifetime, but it could cause a breakup with Kristina. Natalia (Eva LaRue) will urge Kristina to let Ally go, but will she be able to bear another loss?

With all the anger in her heart, viewers may realize she is more like her father than anyone thought.

And speaking of anger and loss, TJ comes to the realization Molly doesn’t want to deal with the loss of their daughter. She can’t face reality, and by the end of the week, they have tough decisions to make.

More Port Charles tidbits

Tracy (Jane Elliot) is in a teaching mood next week. Violet (Jophielle Love) and Cody (Josh Kelly) will be on the receiving end of some lessons.

Jason and Sonny will spend more time catching up next week, making their fans happy. They have been at odds for quite some time, and it’s all about moving forward.

Laura (Genie Francis) will get an upsetting call, but will it be about Heather’s choice to move forward or something else related to Lucky (Johnathan Jackson) or Lulu (formerly Emme Rylan)?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.