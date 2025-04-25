General Hospital spoilers for next week: Kristina lashes out, Sonny in danger, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease that secrets bubble to the surface.

The biggest secret is the adoption storyline. Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) gave up a baby as a teen, and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) was the father. As more people learn the truth, it’s only a matter of time before Gio (Giovanni Mazza) is revealed as their son.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) is under siege. Ezra (Daniel Cosgrove) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) want him booted from the pier, and with the vote coming up, it could spell trouble for the mob boss.

There is also the Sidwell (Carlo Rota) factor. His timing in Port Charles wasn’t a coincidence; plenty remains to be discovered.

May sweeps will bring the Nurses Ball back, which will be some of the focus each week as it leads to the big day.

Here’s what’s happening next week on General Hospital.

What happens to Sonny?

Friday’s cliffhanger left off with a woman attempting to push drugs into Sonny’s IV as his eyes popped open.

Will this attempt on Sonny’s life be successful? Chances are, she fails. We suspect that with him being alert, the two have an altercation, which may result in the woman being injected with whatever it was she had in her syringe.

Speaking of Sonny, Tracy (Jane Elliot) will try to get Gio to stop supporting his “Uncle Sonny.” She hates that Sonny pays for Gio’s schooling, even offering to cover the cost herself. Will her comments be considered?

The mystery of Professor Dalton

When news broke that Daniel Goddard had been cast as Henry Dalton, soap viewers were excited to see what the new character would bring to Port Charles.

So far, it hasn’t been interesting. We’ve seen him a few times, and he has only interacted with Joss (Eden McCoy) and Emma (Braedyn Bruner).

Spoilers tease that Emma tries hard to impress the professor, while Joss worries she won’t be able to fulfill her assignment. When she has a conversation with Vaughn (Bryce Durfee), he begins to worry about her competence.

More Port Charles tidbits

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) has a conversation with Curtis (Donnell Turner) that leaves him stunned. Will she reveal her connection to Sidwell, or will she be honest and tell him she is undercover again?

Brad (Parry Shen) is upset that Portia (Brook Kerr) can no longer be manipulated. He blew it when he gave the evidence to his aunt, who gave it to Drew.

Also, watch for the lashing Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will receive from Kristina (Kate Mansi).

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.