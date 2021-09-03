General Hospital spoilers for next week: Jax confronts Nina, Carly tells Jason how she feels, and more

Jax confronts Nina about Sonny on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week promise some storylines move forward as one major secret is on the verge of being exposed.

A lot is happening in Port Charles, but Nixon Falls may be the hotspot next week as things there stand to be blown up.

More plans are made for the upcoming nuptials between Jason (Steve Burton) and Carly (Laura Wright). It’s expected to expand their empire, but there may be some hits to it while they are busy tying the knot.

Jax knows the truth

After a lightbulb moment when Joss (Eden McCoy) was raving about the marinara sauce from Nixon Falls being just like Sonny’s (Maurice Benard), Jax (Ingo Rademacher) has questions.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) was quick to rush him out of town. She didn’t want him to meet “Mike,” and Jax seems to understand why. He has a flashback to when he saw Sonny after he was injured. He was out of it, but now, everything is beginning to make sense.

Look for Jax to hightail it to Nixon Falls with plenty of questions for his former lady love. He will be issuing threats, but by the end of the week, Nina hopes that she can talk some sense into him and hopefully keep him from spilling the beans to Carly.

Preparation for Jarly wedding on General Hospital

Speaking of Carly, a lot is going on with her. She is fighting with her feelings regarding Jason and the upcoming wedding. For years, there has been debate about her feeling for him, and by mid-week, there will be a discussion between them as they open up to each other.

Monica (Leslie Charleson) doesn’t love Carly, but she will warm up a bit when the two share an endearing moment next week. The doctor wants to be there for her son, and if he is marrying Carly, she will support it.

There will be some wedding talk as well. With the heightened alert about Cyrus’ (Jeff Kober) plans to attack, some adjustments need to be made. A lot of damage could be done when all their loved ones are all in one room.

Other Port Charles happenings

Ned (Wally Kurth) will worry about Leo (Easton Rocket Sweda). There was speculation that General Hospital may be doing an Austim storyline when Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) brought him to the hospital for possible stitches, and Austin (Roger Howarth) appeared to notice something.

Look for a confrontation between Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) and Trina (Sydney Mikayla). It has been a long-time coming, and General Hospital viewers are here for it.

