General Hospital spoilers for next week: Carly’s dilemma, Tracy questions Brook Lynn, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episode of the hit ABC soap tease that things in Port Charles continue to escalate.

Several reality checks were handed out this week on GH, some of which were learned the hard way.

As the writers gear up for May sweeps, the next few weeks will detail the show’s direction.

The feud between Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Lulu (Alexa Havins) has been prominent, and we don’t see that changing anytime soon.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) isn’t giving up on his attempt to fully immerse Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) in his life while also trying to take down the Quartermaines.

However, there is much more happening in Port Charles.

Here’s what’s happening next week on General Hospital.

Carly stands to lose it all

After nearly being killed because of her connection to Brennan (Chris McKenna), Carly (Laura Wright) isn’t ready to give up her relationship.

She’s gotten earfuls from Felicia (Kristina Wagner), Lucas (Van Hansis), and Jason (Steve Burton).

Her best friend isn’t willing to let her risk her life, and he clarifies his position. However, Carly will turn on the waterworks and beg him to let her make her own decisions.

Meanwhile, Brennan will visit Joss (Eden McCoy). General Hospital spoilers tease he threatens the young blonde, and we can’t help but wonder if it has something to do with what happened to Carly.

Something is happening at General Hospital

Lucas didn’t return from Miami with only a tale about a hot kiss with Marco (Adrian Achondo).

He knows Brad (Parry Shen) was blackmailing Portia (Brook Kerr). Will he tell Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) or keep quiet about it?

Speaking of Portia, she gets some sound advice from Ava (Maura West), who pushes her not to do anything she will regret. Playing ball with Drew is the easiest thing she can do now. The question is whether Portia will remain in cahoots with Drew or if she will confess.

More Port Charles tidbits

Tracy (Jane Elliot) has questions for Brook Lynn, presumably about why Lois (Rena Sofer) took off.

Kristina (Kate Mansi) can’t stand Ava walking around Port Charles. Spoilers tease that she regrets a decision by the end of the week, and we can’t help but wonder if it has something to do with her hatred of Ava.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) asks Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) to help him, but will she be able to do what is asked of her?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.