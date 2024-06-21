General Hospital spoilers for next week: Carly makes a move, Finn’s crisis, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that the drama is heightened with moves being made.

Agent John “Jagger” Cates (Adam J. Harrington) is still causing issues for Jason (Steve Burton), and he is off base about Pikeman.

Finn (Michael Easton) will face the harsh reality of his problem and what it has already cost him.

Port Charles is where all the fireworks happen; there will be some big ones next week.

With harsh truths and realizations being the focus, the people of Port Charles will be forced to face the music.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Carly makes a bold move

Armed with the information that Jason left everyone he loved to save her, Carly (Laura Wright) decides to take matters into her own hands.

She will visit Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure). The details or motives aren’t clear, but the two have a chemistry that is off the charts.

Carly often acts out based on emotions, which usually lands her in trouble. It seems she and Jason won’t see eye-to-eye about what she has planned.

Knowing that Jason risked everything to protect her makes it feel like she needs to do something to make it right. She and Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) have an emotional conversation.

Speaking of Jason, he will spend more time with Danny (Asher Antonyzyn). That will only infuriate Sam (Kelly Monaco), who is beside herself with anger after learning the truth about what happened to Jason and why.

Finn faces a harsh reality

Tracy (Jane Elliot) does not take no for an answer. Luckily, she was the one Violet (Jophielle Love) reached when Finn was too drunk to wake up.

After getting his attention in the Friday cliffhanger, Tracy is ready to lay down the law with Finn. A suitcase was set by the door, indicating that she is sending him off to rehab.

Don’t expect him to go without a fight, though.

Meanwhile, Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) care for Violet. They will contact counsel next week, but where will it lead them? Spoilers tease they make a decision that could change relationships forever.

More Port Charles tidbits

Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ (Tajh Bellow) talk it out next week. It seems she is worried about Kristina (Kate Mansi) and the baby, too. Could Kristina change her mind about keeping the baby she’s been growing? That could be the case after spoilers tease that Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) puts her girlfriend in the hot seat.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) spends more time with Natalia (Eva LaRue). This likely isn’t going to sit well with Ava (Maura West). She wanted to be his focus, and that doesn’t appear possible anymore.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.