General Hospital spoilers for next week: Carly is clueless, anniversary celebration, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease that celebrations and bad decisions are the name of the game.

The last ABC soap standing celebrates 62 years on-air with a special episode. It is a milestone moment that viewers will enjoy.

Romance is a big theme, with couples growing closer and would-be couples blossoming.

Carly (Laura Wright) has no idea what’s happening in her world, and the tensions about her relationship with Brennan (Chris McKenna) continue among the people in her life.

The hospital will get ample screen time, but plenty is happening in Port Charles.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what’s happening next week on General Hospital.

Maxie pushes Lucas

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is all too happy to get Lucas’ (Van Hansis) mind off Brad (Parry Shen).

It’s likely about his “friend” Marco (Adrian Anchondo) when she pushes him.

Speaking of Marco, we suspect he is the attorney Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) could be hiring. After all, the writers dropped that hint when the friends were having a moment before Ric (Rick Hearst) showed up.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Natalia (Eva LaRue) and Sidwell (Carlo Rota) argue. This would align with Marco being in town and likely being his son since it was confirmed that Natalia is Marco’s mom.

Carly’s issues

While Carly may think she knows what she’s into with seeing Brennan, the blonde beauty has no idea.

Joss (Eden McCoy) gets suspicious about what’s happening and why she was picked to be a WSB agent. And by the end of the week, she’ll know whether she made the cut.

We suspect she does because this storyline will likely play out well into May sweeps.

Meanwhile, Carly is getting it from all sides. She knows Jason (Steve Burton) won’t back down on his disapproval, and Lucas and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) made their stance pretty clear.

More Port Charles tidbits

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Jason share a moment. We suspect this will blossom into a love story.

Laura (Genie Francis) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) will spend time together next week. Will he confide in her about what’s happening with his health?

Meanwhile, things with Drew (Cameron Mathison) continue to get more intense. He and Curtis (Donnell Turner) exchange jabs, and Portia (Brook Kerr) will put up boundaries. Could this be because of her newly formed partnership with Nina (Cynthia Watros)?

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.