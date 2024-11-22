General Hospital spoilers for next week: Ava’s trial begins, Sasha confides in Maxie, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week tease that more drama is coming as November sweeps wrap up.

Things in Port Charles have been turned upside down this month, and as Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) death continues to affect her loved ones, her gift to Lulu (Alexa Havins) will continue to live on.

As Ava’s (Maura West) trial begins, everyone must relive the pain of losing the baby Kristina (Kate Mansi) was carrying for Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ (Tajh Bellow). This family has been through the wringer, and it doesn’t look to be letting up anytime soon.

Meanwhile, things with Sam’s children appear to be coming into place. The Quartermaine mansion is about to become much fuller in the coming weeks.

It will be a short week, with Thanksgiving bringing a repeat episode and Friday being preempted for sports coverage.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Ava’s trial begins

As the courtroom continues to get packed with witnesses and onlookers, the stakes have never been higher for Ava.

Molly is already upset about Ric (Rick Hearst) calling her as a witness, but she has promised Kristina that she will fight for their baby. TJ isn’t too happy with his father-in-law, either.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is there to support her daughters, but she isn’t surprised by Ric’s trick.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) will take the stand, but will their testimony make a difference?

Lulu plays the game

Now that Lulu is awake and it has been proven that she remembers at least some things in her life, she is playing the game where Cyrus (Jeff Kober) is concerned.

Next week, look for a confrontation between Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) and his uncle. Something tells us that it won’t go over well. But is it because Lulu tells him about Cyrus visiting her?

Speaking of Lucky, he will be there when Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) needs him. She will have to walk through everything that happened during Sam’s time at the hospital through her death. Her job will depend on it.

More Port Charles tidbits

Cody (Josh Kelly) will find himself in a position where offering help is the only option. Could this be a new beginning for him?

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) believes she may be pregnant. When she confides in Maxie (Kirsten Storms) next week, will she tell her everything? It will be Michael’s (Chad Duell) baby, as she and Cody were never intimate.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.