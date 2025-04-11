General Hospital spoilers for next week: Alexis worries, Lucky makes a promise, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week tease that things in Port Charles remain in disarray.

Secrets and lies have been the name of the game, and that isn’t changing anytime soon.

May sweeps are on the horizon, which means more drama is coming.

The underhanded moves, adoption secret, and Kristina’s (Kate Mansi) nearly-fatal actions have taken over the hit ABC soap.

As the writers move forward, it’s time to gear up for several weeks of don’t-miss storylines.

Here’s what’s happening next week on General Hospital.

Alexis worries about Kristina and dealing with Ava

Kristina having nearly killed Ric (Rick Hearst) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) has taken a toll on Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

She worries about what will happen to her daughter while trying to deal with Ava’s (Maura West) blackmail.

Not taking Kristina’s mental health seriously has landed them in hot water, and there are serious repercussions if Ava decides to tell the police what really happened to Ric’s car.

When Marco (Adrian Anchondo) offers Alexis advice, will she take it? It looks like Sidwell (Carlo Rota) and Natalia’s (Eva LaRue) son got the job.

Lucky makes Elizabeth a promise

After surgery and a short hospital stay, Elizabeth is heading home.

Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) plans a welcome home party and makes a promise to his lady love.

The reunion between Lucky and Elizabeth has been decades in the making, and it seems that viewers will get another go-round with the pair.

Brook Lynn’s secret is weighing on her

What happened between Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) all those years ago is returning to haunt her.

She has seemingly smoothed things over with Lois (Rena Sofer) for now, but it could fade fast. Next week, Chase (Josh Swickard) will talk with her to better understand things.

As Brook Lynn and Chase plan for the future, expect something to complicate matters.

More Port Charles tidbits

Drew (Cameron Mathison) makes another bold move, and it’s set to make an impact.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) continues to worry about Kai (Jens Austin Astrup) and his determination to have the surgery Drew offered to pay for. When she leans on Portia (Brook Kerr), will she get some words of comfort from her mom?

Laura (Genie Francis) opens up to Sonny (Maurice Benard) about politics and how she is being attacked because of their friendship. Things get more complicated as Jordan (Tanisha Harper) worries about their connection, too.

Professor Henry Dalton (Daniel Goddard) makes his debut on Tuesday. The WSB is focused on him, and Joss (Eden McCoy) is assigned to get close to him.

Be sure to tune in all week to ensure no moment of the Port Charles chaos is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.